Buy up the Hamptons with the newest Monopoly board game edition

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
 3 days ago

Just when we thought the game of MONOPOLY couldn’t get any better, Top Trumps USA (under license from Hasbro) launched an exclusive Hamptons edition of the classic game — just in time for summer on — June 22.

MONOPOLY The Hamptons Edition replaces the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with representations of much-loved Hamptons cultural sites, historic landmarks, and well-known businesses, alongside a customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure each detail of the game pays homage to the iconic Long Island destination.

“We’re thrilled to kick off summer with the launch of MONOPOLY The Hamptons Edition and celebrate one of New York’s most beloved, culturally rich and geographically beautiful regions. We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of the area’s dynamic communities that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come,” Dennis Gavaghen, a representative from Top Trumps USA, said in the official press release.

“We’ve incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for ‘Hamptonites’ and beyond.”

The full game includes:

  • Sites that showcase the East End’s natural beauty and geography (Sag Harbor Sand Dunes, Shadmoor State Park, East Hampton Main Beach, Cooper’s Beach, Atlantic Avenue Beach, Hallock State Park Reserve, Montauk Boardwalk Trail and Shelter Island)
  • Local nonprofits (East End Hospice and Hamptons United)
  • Cultural destinations (Bridge Gardens and Southampton Main Street)
  • Historical landmarks (Camp Hero Radar Facility, Agawam Park World War Memorial, Cedar Point Lighthouse, Montauk Lighthouse and Hook Wind Mill)
  • Popular local businesses and shops (Homeport Montauk, The Roundtree Amagansett, Southampton Inn, Stevenson’s Toys, Hampton Chutney and Propane Depot)
  • Transportation staples (Hampton Jitney, Hampton Ambassador, Montauk Airport and Long Island Railroad)
MONOPOLY The Hamptons Edition , $40
The new Hamptons edition of MONOPOLY is available for purchase on Amazon.com and also on sale in-stores at Ace Hardware locations and local stores on Long Island including Lynne’s Cards and Gifts, Sugar Daddy’s Toys, Stevenson’s Toys, Southampton Books, BookHampton, The Wharf Shop, Sag Harbor Variety, Captain Kids / Homeport, The Roundtree, Amagansett True Value, Mary Arnold Toys, Funky Monkey Toys, Eastport Little Secret, Long Island Aquarium and more.

For more content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

