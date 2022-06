You may have heard a bit about the Second Age of Middle-earth recently. The good news is, you're about to learn even more, thanks to a new J.R.R. Tolkien book. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are both set in the Third Age of Middle-earth, while The Silmarillion covers the creation of that world and the subsequent First Age. Smack-dab in the middle of those is the Second Age, a period mostly covered in Tolkien's various indexes and world-building writings. The Second Age (which entails such events as the forging of the great rings and Sauron's rise to power in Middle-earth) is the setting for Amazon's upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. If you're looking to read up on Tolkien's own conception of that period, fear not: This fall, HarperCollins will publish a new collection titled The Fall of Númenor.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO