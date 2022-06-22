Why So Many Hawaii Nurses Want To Leave The Profession

The behavioural sciences comprise those disciplines which are concerned with the systematic observation and analysis of the behaviour and thoughts of human beings. Other organisms may, of course, be relevant insofar as they inform this understanding. With such a broad definition, it is difficult to envisage any aspect of human behaviour and thought which is excluded, and therefore it is not surprising that the field of dentistry has seen a growth in studies incorporating the behavioural sciences. Lois Cohen in 1981 stated: '"¦we are far from the ultimate goal of the social and behavioural sciences in dentistry - that of understanding, explaining, and predicting oral health behaviour',1 and went on to identify the following areas within which the behavioural sciences could contribute to that goal:

