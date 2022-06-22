ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Why So Many Hawaii Nurses Want To Leave The Profession

By Cassie Ordonio/Civil Beat
newsfromthestates.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey released last month found that nearly a quarter of Hawaii nurses considered leaving the profession. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2021. Daniel Ross, a registered nurse at the Queen’s Medical Center, thinks about leaving his job every day. The 60-year-old RN has been in the profession for 40 years....

www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Scrubs Magazine

How the U.S. Healthcare Reimbursement System Undervalues Nurses

The U.S. healthcare system is designed to reward providers and facilities based on the number of services they provide. From therapy to surgery and outpatient services, every item comes at a set price. The doctor orders a test or medication for the patient and the facility bills the patient’s insurance company accordingly.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Nature.com

Behavioural sciences and dentistry

The behavioural sciences comprise those disciplines which are concerned with the systematic observation and analysis of the behaviour and thoughts of human beings. Other organisms may, of course, be relevant insofar as they inform this understanding. With such a broad definition, it is difficult to envisage any aspect of human behaviour and thought which is excluded, and therefore it is not surprising that the field of dentistry has seen a growth in studies incorporating the behavioural sciences. Lois Cohen in 1981 stated: '"¦we are far from the ultimate goal of the social and behavioural sciences in dentistry - that of understanding, explaining, and predicting oral health behaviour',1 and went on to identify the following areas within which the behavioural sciences could contribute to that goal:
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Schools#Nursing Shortage#Kaiser Family Foundation#University Of Hawaii#Rn#The Department Of Health#Department Of Commerce#Consumer Affairs
WWL-AMFM

Gov. Edwards tests positive for COVID

“Say it ain’t so…” Governor John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID. The release announced that following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, Edwards tested positive for COVID-19.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Put healthcare back in the hands of doctors and patients, not bureaucrats

Everyone deserves access to the best possible healthcare, and that is going to require change. As members of the Healthy Future Task Force Subcommittee on the Doctor-Patient Relationship, we are focused on crafting sensible, patient-driven solutions that translate into improved care for everyone. We are working to get Washington, D.C.,...
WASHINGTON, DC
International Business Times

Disney Says It Will Offer Travel Benefits For Employees Seeking Reproductive Care

The Walt Disney Co on Friday said it will cover travel benefits for employees seeking family planning or reproductive care following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade law that protected a woman's right to abortion. The company told employees that it recognizes the impact of the...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Conversation U.S.

Citizen science volunteers are almost entirely white

Every day, volunteers around the world contribute to scientific studies through “citizen science.” Citizen science can be anything from counting migrating birds to measuring precipitation or even tracking outbreaks of COVID-19. Citizen science helps researchers collect more data than they could working on their own. The people who participate in these projects also benefit by gaining knowledge about the fields they are working in and learning skills. We are two researchers who study biology, the environment and the role of citizen science in these fields. In a new paper published on June 22, 2022, in BioScience, we used survey data from...
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

How to Pick a Cost-Efficient Law School

The adage “you get what you pay for” may be true of many things. However, there are ways to attend law school at a portion of the advertised cost, according to law school experts. . Daniel Filler, dean and professor of law at the Thomas R. Kline School of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hr Morning

Combat skyrocketing healthcare benefits cost: Choose the right vendor

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you are seeing your healthcare benefits costs rising, you’re not alone. HR leaders across the country are sharing that their employers are seeing healthcare benefits costs skyrocket this over the past 12 months. Mercer’s annual survey on employer-sponsored health plans showed that small and medium employers saw employer-sponsored healthcare benefits costs rise by 10% and may go higher in 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
psychologytoday.com

The Reality of Physician Burnout

Physicians have experienced feelings of burnout for decades. Physicians endure a profound lack of control over our time and patient care. Competence has been newly described as compliance with various metrics put forth by insurance companies and hospital administration. I first experienced burnout during my 3rd and 4th years in...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy