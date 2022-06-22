ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes

By Stacker
philomathnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...

philomathnews.com

KDRV

Deer and elk leftovers offered by Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is offering deer and elk leftovers this week – in person and online. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is offering more than 7,500 leftover deer and elk hunting tags starting Friday. Leftover tags go on sale online July 1st at 10 a.m. New...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
ESTACADA, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
Big Country News

Inslee Joins Oregon and California Governors in 'Multi-State Commitment' to Abortion Access

OLYMPIA - The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to "defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states," according to a statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Office.
WASHINGTON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
kptv.com

Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Treasure hunt to celebrate Oregon's Bottle Bill

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt from July 6-10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on the Oregon BottleDrop website leading treasure hunters to the final hiding places.
columbiagorgenews.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Oregon

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Oregonian

See how Oregon marriages rates continue to decline

“Marriage,” a character in a movie once said. “Marriage is what brings us together today.”. But, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that is true for an increasingly smaller percentage of Oregon’s population. But, it turns out, maybe that’s a good thing...
OREGON STATE

