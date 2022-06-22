ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cedar Falls boy turns love of cats into book

By Matt Kelley
Radio Iowa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s said writers should write about what they know, and a Cedar Falls youngster who loves cats is releasing his first book, “Pet That Cat!”, based on his popular Instagram and Twitter accounts. Twelve-year-old Nigel Kidd says it’s a how-to handbook for making feline friends. Kidd...

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best CR Restaurants in 2022 According to CommunityVotes

You voted and the results are in! CommunityVotes has named their 2022 winners of the best businesses in the Cedar Rapids area!. The website CommunityVotes has a mission to "provide each community a place where its members can recognize the outstanding businesses and services that make our lives that much better each day." Citizens can take part in the Nomination Round and Voting Round, and then the votes are tallied and there are four winners in each category. There are a TON of categories on the list, but we're just going to focus on a few of the food ones!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Quirk Books#First Book#Feline#Animals#Pets
WHO 13

Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 27 years later

WHO 13 NEWS – This month marks 27 years since Iowa TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. A group called “FindJodi” is making sure her story is not forgotten. “Jodi was 27 years old. She disappeared on June 27. It will be 27 years on Monday since she’s gone,” Caroline Lowe, a FindJodi team member […]
MASON CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Everything You Need To Know About Sturgis Falls

This weekend will kick off another year of fun and festivities at the Sturgis Falls Celebration!. It actually all started out as a celebration of the Cedar Falls Bicentennial Celebration and has grown into a huge community event over the years. There is a WHOLE lot going on in Cedar Falls this weekend to celebrate, so here's all of the details to help you keep track of it all!
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Amazing: Eastern Iowa Motorist Drives into Wet Cement [PHOTO]

Everyone has an off day here or there, right? We are all, after all, human. Still, there's a certain level of intelligence one must poses even on their worst day in order to, say, drive a motor vehicle. For one unnamed West Union motorist, yesterday (June 22) was not his/her...
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kytvnews.com

Watch: Truck plows through abortion rights rally in Iowa: report

Raw Story - Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism— One woman had her foot run over when a black truck plowed through a group of Iowans marching for abortion rights. "Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest," CBS Iowa reported. The network interviewed victim Alexis Russell, who was among those hit by the truck. “I was over here, I turned around the light was red, and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," she said. "There’s at least...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A stormy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are waking up to the sound of thunder this morning as showers and storms bring heavy rain to Eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Oelwein planning to tear down Community Plaza

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Oelwein is getting ready to close and demolish the Oelwein Community Plaza located at 25 West Charles Street. Leaders with the Oelwein Plaza Foundation say the 60-plus-year-old building is deteriorating and becoming too expensive to repair. There are cracks in the wall, and the...
OELWEIN, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Heavy rain overnight causes flooding in Eastern Iowa

Our news partner, CBS2 Iowa's News Now, is reporting that a portion of the Boyson Trail in Marion is closed because of washouts following the heavy overnight rain. One storm spotter in Linn County reported nearly 2.5 inches of rain and a portion of an onramp from Herbert Hoover Highway onto EB I-80 was under at least six inches of water. Here's your reminder to never drive through a flooded area. TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! If you have Saturday afternoon or early evening plans, keep an eye to the sky.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy