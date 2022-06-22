ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Center, IA

North Iowa Bulls Release Schedule – Bulls Chat Podcast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022-23 schedule is out for the North Iowa Bulls. GM and...

Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now

MASON CITY — The Mason City Airport Commission this afternoon approved recommending to the US Department of Transportation that they reject two bids from air carriers under the Essential Air Service program as the airport continues to work with current provider SkyWest on keeping their United Express service to the community.
MASON CITY, IA
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve applying for funds to straighten curves on B-20 east of US Highway 65

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved an application for funding to straighten out curves on a county road just north of Mason City. County Engineer Brandon Billings says they’ve been exploring addressing the concerns about the curves on County Road B-20 just east of US Highway 65. “It’s something that’s been a thorn in our side for a long time. Those are very sharp curves. We’d like to apply for safety funding to help correct those now that we have the railroad right of way needed. It won’t be 100% what we want, but it will be safer and better than it is now for the traveling public not to get surprised and slam into that guard rail. That’s been that way since I was a kid, so it would be an amazing thing for us to apply for safety funds and get repaired.”
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man charged with burglarizing fairgrounds property

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the North Iowa Events Center. 45-year-old Justin Holt was arrested in October after investigators say he stole a dump truck, damaged an automatic teller machine, caused damage at the Mason City Motor Speedway, disconnected phone lines and stole an automated defibrillator from the Events Center property on October 7th.
MASON CITY, IA

