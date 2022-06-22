ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Deputies say 2 were shot before Harrison County fire, IDs released

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCkIh_0gIbnY0n00

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The identities of the two people who were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Harrison County last week were released Wednesday, and deputies say they were shot before the fire.

The deaths of Chasity C. Romeo, 33, and Corey S. Snider, 43, both of Lost Creek are being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as homicides . They were found dead inside their Good Hope Pike home on Sunday, June 12 after the fire was reported on Saturday, June 11.

West Virginia man charged with murder in death of brother-in-law

Sheriff Robert Matheny said investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the general public.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the homicide is being investigated by the Harrison County Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force.

In December of 2020, Chasity Romeo and Corey Snider were arrested in a White Hall hotel room after officers said they were found with “multiple types” of narcotics.

Anyone with information is asked to call lead detective Deputy A. C. Vernon at 304-423-7700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A manhunt is underway for a man facing murder charges. Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown, who is wanted for murder was spotted near the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The campground has been closed,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officials searching for missing Clarksburg man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia State Police in Bridgeport are conducting an investigation into a missing person complaint of a Clarksburg man. John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday. He was last seen in Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 21 at approximately...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said there has been a recent confirmed sighting of Arlo Whiteoak Romano. Authorities say Romano was last seen near the entrance of Chestnut Ridge Campground. Officials say the county is closing the Chestnut Ridge Park, and deputies will be in the area. Residents in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lost Creek, WV
State
Virginia State
Lost Creek, WV
Crime & Safety
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
City
West Milford, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

Crews battle fire at abandoned Harrison County house

SUMMIT PARK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned house near Clarksburg, according to the Harrison County 911 center. A 12 News reporter on the scene said the fire, which is on Summit Park Avenue, has been giving fire crews some difficulties because the house is so […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Law Enforcement Search For Suspect In Monongalia County

Law enforcement in Monongalia County are searching for a murder suspect who fled on foot Wednesday night. A warrant for 1st Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy has been issued for Arlo Whiteoak Romano in connection to the death of Matthew Moore in May. In a press release, the Monongalia County...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Deputy wounded in I-79 shooting is on the mend

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A deputy wounded in the line of duty last week said he’s on the mend. Mike Coffman, chief deputy of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, took a round to the leg when he joined the response to a call on I-79 last Thursday where a shooter had stopped in the middle of of the northbound lane at Weston and started firing shots.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Murder#Violent Crime#White Hall#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAP

Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon on Route 50 near the Blennerhassett Bridge. The crash happened shortly after two. According to Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard the victim in the car was driving west towards the bridge. The driver of the car...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Local woman arrested following domestic dispute

BUCKHANNON — Kaylea Cherie Mallett, age 28 of Buckhannon, was taken into custody following a domestic dispute on Tuesday, June 21. According to court documentation, Upshur County Sherriff’s Department Deputy J.D. Barcus responded to a domestic dispute call in Buckhannon. Upshur Comm Center notified Deputy Barcus that the defendant had allegedly bitten her on the arm and broken glass inside the residence. Upon arriving to the scene, Deputy Barcus contacted the victim, who was reported to be distraught, and identified a bite mark on her right forearm.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a homicide that occurred last month. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Cleotis Cortez-Paul Epps, Jr., 42, of Harper Woods, Michigan, on Wednesday for First-Degree murder, felony conspiracy and conspiracy to sell and/or distribute a controlled substance in Monongalia County.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a working structure fire Friday afternoon in Clarksburg. The fire, located on Summit Park Avenue, was called in around 1:50 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. There is no word on any injuries, officials said. Officials said the fire...
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

Randolph Co. man indicted on federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Randolph County man was indicted this week, on a federal meth charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. William DeSantis, 31 of Montrose, was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine.” DeSantis is accused of working with others to sell more than 50 […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WDTV

Crews respond to fire at Clarksburg Mission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire at the Clarksburg Mission Wednesday afternoon. The first call of the fire came in just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the fire was on the porch and is “under control.”
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Woman shot and killed outside Uniontown bar was innocent bystander

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting outside of a bar in Uniontown. Police tell KDKA-TV that gunfire rang out just before 11 p.m. on Thursday outside of McPatton's Pub along North Gallatin Avenue. Uniontown police confirmed that 34-year-old Samatha Harden was killed in the shooting. Police said she was standing next to a man who had been involved in an argument with another man inside the bar. Not long after, one of the men opened fire, and Harden was shot and killed."It appears she is an innocent victim, innocent bystander," Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said.Harden's...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WBOY 12 News

1 person transported after car fire on I-79

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported after a car fire on I-79 in Harrison County. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a car fire came in at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday taking place at the 108-mile marker of I-79 southbound. When crews arrived on scene, they […]
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy