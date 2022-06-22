Panel: Commanders owner Dan Snyder used 'shadow investigation' to cover evidence, steer investigation

Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder continues to in the middle of investigations into the organization's toxic workplace. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. House Oversight Committee dropped yet another bombshell in the investigation into the Washington Commanders' toxic workplace culture. And, to no one's surprise, owner Dan Snyder is in the middle of it.

The committee submitted a 29-page memo on its findings on Wednesday, according to ESPN, which is supported by more than 600 pages of depositions. Among the many allegations, the memo details that Snyder attempted to "steer the investigation" in order to discredit his accusers.

The memo, written by committee chair Carol Maloney, details how Snyder compiled a 100-slide report including personal information about Commanders employees and Washington Post journalists in order to steer the investigation and make himself look like the victim of a smear campaign instead of the root of the toxic workplace problem. It further goes on to detail how Snyder used a defamation lawsuit against Media Entertainment Arts Worldwide to hide that he was using "litigation tools" to dig up personal information about his accusers and journalists at the Post who originally uncovered the stories behind Washington's work culture problems.

"A close examination of Mr. Snyder's [petitions] suggests that his focus was not on discovering the sources of the MEAWW articles but on those who were behind the Washington Post exposés," the memo says, via ESPN.

The memo also reveals more instances of sexual misconduct on Snyder's part. It also included instances where female employees were punished for having relationships with male employees.

Snyder was not present at Wednesday's hearing despite being invited twice to do so. His lawyers claimed he had business out of the country he could not reschedule and that he was doing everything he could to be present. It was reported earlier in the week that Snyder was actually attending an awards show in France.