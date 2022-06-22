Two Involved In Lake Park Death Appear In Court
(Spirit Lake, IA) – A Dickinson County judge has found a Sioux City woman guilty of murder in the 2020 death of a Lake Park woman. District Court Judge Shayne Mayer pronounced Allison Decker guilty of first-degree murder, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft. Decker, along with Justice Berntson, were charged in the strangulation death of Angel Bastman just days before Christmas in 2020 after all three individuals are said to have been using illegal substances. Berntson pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder as part of a plea deal that involved him testifying against Decker in court.
