ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Park, IA

Two Involved In Lake Park Death Appear In Court

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Spirit Lake, IA) – A Dickinson County judge has found a Sioux City woman guilty of murder in the 2020 death of a Lake Park woman. District Court Judge Shayne Mayer pronounced Allison Decker guilty of first-degree murder, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft. Decker, along with Justice Berntson, were charged in the strangulation death of Angel Bastman just days before Christmas in 2020 after all three individuals are said to have been using illegal substances. Berntson pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder as part of a plea deal that involved him testifying against Decker in court.

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

Laurens Woman Arrested On Assault and Burglary Charges

Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Pocahontas County woman was arrested earlier this week on assault and burglary charges following an incident in Laurens. Police were called to the 300 block of Lake Street on Wednesday to a report of an assault having taken place with further investigation leading officers to Melissa Wilson as the suspect.
LAURENS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Teen Injured In Off-Road Vehicle Mishap Near Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sheldon teen was taken to the hospital after a mishap near Rock Valley late Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:00 Friday morning, deputies were called to respond to an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred in a field, one mile east of Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Dickinson County, IA
Crime & Safety
Lake Park, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spirit Lake, IA
City
Lake Park, IA
County
Dickinson County, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Spirit Lake, IA
Crime & Safety
nwestiowa.com

Lake Park man arrested for public intox

ROCK RAPIDS—A 51-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in Rock Rapids on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Michael Shawn Cain stemmed from a welfare check conducted on a male who was stumbling as he was walking on the sidewalk near Sunshine Foods in Rock Rapids the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man cited for OWI, marijuana

DOON—A 38-year-old Rock Valley man was cited about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, near Doon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, speeding, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Judge#Violent Crime#District Court
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids man charged for public intox

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Monday, June 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rigoberto Perez Cruz stemmed from him being found walking along the 700 block of Highway 9/First Avenue in Rock Rapids with an unsteady gait, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested on drug warrants

ASHTON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, on Osceola County warrants for first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Rian Christopher Dale Engelkes stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet...
ASHTON, IA
myklgr.com

Ceylon man injured in collision near Sleepy Eye Friday afternoon

A Ceylon man was injured in a collision in Brown County Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:38 p.m., an unidentified 18 year old female from New Ulm was driving a Subaru Outback northbound on Highway 4 when she stopped for the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Kenneth Conrad Sanz, age 59, of Ceylon, MN, collided with her at the intersection.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
kiwaradio.com

Traffic Stop Near Ashton Leads To Arrest

Ashton, Iowa — An early Saturday morning traffic stop led to the arrest of an Ashton woman. Osceola County authorities say that during the midnight hour Saturday, a Deputy Sheriff stopped a pickup for driving left of center on 230th Street near Ashton. Deputies say the stop led to...
ASHTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man assaults other over cellphone

SHELDON—A 43-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of David John Merley stemmed from an incident at a residence on the 300 block of Second Avenue, according to the...
SHELDON, IA
kicdam.com

No Injuries Reported Thursday Condo Fire Along West Lake Okoboji

Milford, IA (KICD)– No one was injured when a fire broke out a condo along Highway 86 in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Milford Fire Chief Jim Carpenter tells KICD News a resident heard wires sizzling in the attic area and called for help, but the structure was already involved with flames by time the first units arrived.
MILFORD, IA
Sioux City Journal

Davis found guilty of murder for toddler's death

SIOUX CITY -- The soft sobbing began as soon as the word "guilty" came from District Judge Tod Deck's mouth. Two families hoping for opposite verdicts, experiencing the same reaction. One family relieved at the thought of justice for a little girl whose life ended prematurely. The other family distraught,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE ABDUCTION ATTEMPT OF TEEN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN THE ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION OF A TEENAGE GIRL MONDAY EVENING. POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL FROM A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO SAID SHE HAD JUMPED OUT OF THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE AND RAN TO SAFETY AT A BUSINESS NEAR 41ST AND HAMILTON.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

JURY FINDS TAYVON DAVIS GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

THE JURY HAS REACHED A VERDICT IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 26-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE SIOUX CITY MAN WAS FOUND GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES AND FACES LIFE IN PRISON ON THE MURDER CHARGE. THE OTHER COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy