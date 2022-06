Sen. Joe Gruters, chair of the Republican Party of Florida, sponsored the alimony overhaul vetoed Friday by Gov. DeSantis. Screenshot: The Florida Channel. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed an alimony overhaul bill that was sponsored by the state chairman of his political party and opposed by the National Organization for Women, the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, and other critics.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO