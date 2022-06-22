ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawesville, KY

Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville temporarily closing

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

HAWESVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Century Aluminum is planning to temporarily close its Hawesville, Kentucky plant due to high energy prices. The facility will idle beginning on June 27 and the closure could last up to a year.

Century’s President and CEO Jesse Gary said energy prices have tripled due to the Russian war in Ukraine. Governor Andy Beshear said the situation is tough, but there will be opportunities at other facilities in the region for the employees who will be at least temporarily unemployed.

Neighbors voice concerns over Walnut construction

“We are confident that energy prices will moderate in the next year,” said Gary, “and believe strongly in the future prospects of the Hawesville smelter given its recent performance and the continuing important role it plays in US national security.

Century says its Hawesville facility is the largest Century Aluminum smelter in the U.S. and the largest producer of military-grade aluminum in North America. The plant employs around 600 people.

