Evansville, IN

Neighbors voice concerns over Walnut construction

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A heavily traveled road connecting the east side to downtown Evansville is partially shut down this summer, and that’s causing quite a stir for neighbors in the area.

Those neighbors living along Walnut Street had the opportunity to meet with project engineers at Harper School for an update.

Phase 2 of the Walnut Street Project is already in the works. This second phase involved re-working the road between Weinbach and Vann Avenue. Crews are adding a sidewalk on the south side as well as a multi-use lane on the north side. For now, Walnut is completely shut off to traffic.

At tonight’s public meeting, neighbors shared their concerns about the traffic working around the construction, especially when school is in session.

“Very small space for people to get in and out because if they park on each side of street on Sycamore, it’s only one lane, and that’s the way the bus is gonna come in and that’s the way parents are gonna come in,” said neighbor Susan Keach.

“I just want to remind folks that the individuals working on site have families at home, so we ask you to slow down, follow signs, and if you don’t have to go through construction, don’t,” explained City Engineer Brent Schmitt.

Engineers told neighbors the project could continue through the first of the year.

