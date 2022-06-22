ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Chef Adrianne opened two new Coral Gables restaurants. Now she’s leaving both

By Carlos Frías
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCbRc_0gIblMjj00

Chef Adrianne Calvo flexed her Kendall following to open two new Coral Gables restaurants during the pandemic, but now she’s taking her name off those buildings.

Calvo is splitting from Redfish, the recently renovated waterfront restaurant in Matheson Hammock Park, and the Italian restaurant Forte on Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile, according to a spokesperson. Both were partnerships with Rodney Barreto, the Coral Gables real estate developer and businessman who is also the chairman of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Neither returned requests for phone interviews, but Calvo implied through her public relations team it was a two-year deal that has come to an end. The split will be official on July 2.

“Two years is indeed a short time. We accomplished amazing things in two years, and the two ventures were very successful,” Calvo wrote through her public relations team. “Both parties embarked on this relationship knowing that it had an expiration date. It was just time.”

Barreto’s development team took over the lease for Red Fish, which was ordered shut after it was damaged extensively in the 2017 Hurricane Irma. Miami-Dade County committed $19 million over five years to renovate the coral rock building as part of sea-rise mitigation plans at the park and the unique atoll. Barreto’s group added another $1 million to restore the restaurant and it reopened in late 2020 as Redfish, with Calvo’s name attached to help draw back crowds. Originally, Calvo said she had signed a nine-year lease with an 11-year optional extension.

In June 2021, she opened Forte with Barreto as part owner and created the menu and cocktails at both spots, complete with Italian family recipes she said went back 150 years.

Meanwhile, she moved her eponymous tiny Kendall restaurant and wine bar, Chef Adrianne’s , to a massive space in Kendall’s Town & Country Mall. It was separate from Barreto Hospitality and will remain hers, she wrote.

“All partnerships have their challenges,” Calvo wrote in an email through her representatives, “but the separation was mutual.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurant to open in Fort Lauderdale’s old River House: ‘This is where you become a local’

It’s hard not to root for Fort Lauderdale hospitality veteran Steven D’Apuzzo’s next magic act — not so much for what it means for him, but for what it means for you. D’Apuzzo and his Society 8 Hospitality Group are the latest in a line of dreamers who have tried to solve the riddle of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s most beautiful and enigmatic restaurant property, commonly known as the River ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
soulofmiami.org

True Food Kitchen Grand Opening at The Falls 6/27/22

Just in time for summer, Join True Food Kitchen, the award-winning, seasonally-inspired restaurant & craft bar opening its first Miami-based restaurant at The Falls on Monday, June 27, 2022. The restaurant includes a “conscious casual” vibe for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch with menus showcasing healthy, seasonal, sustainable, and organic food with plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options served alongside sustainable wine, local beer, and cocktails with fresh juice and house-made syrups.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Coral Gables, FL
Restaurants
City
Kendall, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Lifestyle
Coral Gables, FL
Food & Drinks
calleochonews.com

The hottest and new Miami restaurants you need to check out

From viral pizza places to intimate date night spots, these new Miami restaurants are worth checking out. Here are some of the new Miami restaurants worth checking out:. New Miami restaurants boast a rich cultural mix that reflects the city's own population. We can always rely on these places to offer delicious food and wonderful memories. Our list of best picks features a wide range of cuisine styles, from authentic Italian to cutting-edge newcomers to the culinary scene to the reliable, inexpensive eats that have made the city famous. Ready to dig in?
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Study reveals pharmaceuticals showing up in fish from South Florida waters

Biscayne Bay has always been a playful, backyard water park for "Capt. Mo" Estevez, a popular inshore and flats fishing guide for Miami Bonefishing at Key Biscayne's Crandon Park Marina. But, the Miami native wasn't too surprised after reading a recent report that linked drugs to the fish in those...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Stroll this free floral park in Coral Gables

The Lamar Louise Curry floral park located at 2665 DeSoto Blvd. (across from Venetian Pool) is now open to the public. “This is a living tribute to a long-time and committed club volunteer,” said Susan Rodriguez, club president. “We look forward to unveiling the plaque in her honor and are grateful for Ms. Curry’s generosity.”
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

South Florida nonprofit could close up shop as it desperately seeks new location

MIAMI – A longtime South Florida nonprofit is asking for help as it runs out of time to find a new home. The Make A Wish Veterans organization, which they say serves 100 to 150 veterans a week, has less than a week before they have to close up shop, its director said. The building they operate out of in Miami has been sold and they must leave.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Matheson Hammock Park#Food Drink#Italian#The Coral Gables#Red Fish#Redfish
Greater Milwaukee Today

This Little Havana tour named one of the best in the US by Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor has released the latest installment of its popular Travelers’ Choice Awards, and we have learned an important lesson: In the U.S., the Tripadvisor community prefers a stroll around Little Havana to just about anything else. On the 2022 Best of the Best Things to Do list, which covers...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
calleochonews.com

Miami Nightlife: 6 things to do if you don't like clubbing

The Miami nightlife is about more than just flashy parties and loud clubs. Here are some of the other fun ways to take part in the Miami nightlife we all love!. Cozy up with a date at Soundscape Park. Miami nightlife is nothing short of legendary, but what if you're...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Top 7 Ramen spots in Miami

Nothing says comfort food like a steaming bowl of noodles so check out these Ramen spots in Miami. Check out these popular Ramen spots to enjoy a steaming bowl in Miami:. The iconic Asian dish of Ramen is on the rise across the United States, and Miami is not one to be left behind. A traditional ramen bowl features n oodles, salty broth, miso, soy sauce, a variety of veggies, and the chef's choice of protein. These bowls, which are served warm and often feature a topping of eggs, pork, or chicken, are a delicious option no matter what the weather is like.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Casa Décor of Coral Springs Opens Clothing Boutique

Casa Décor and More, a local home decor boutique, just launched the. clothing boutique section in their store. Mary Villalobos, Kayla Kaydas, and Melissa Sousa opened the Coral Springs store in 2021, following their passion for home design, home decor, creativity, and do-it-yourself projects. On Friday, the owners had...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
realtybiznews.com

Miami Real Estate Posts 10th-Highest Total Home Sales Month in History

Miami-Dade County real estate posted its 10th-highest total existing home sales month in history and its second-best May sales month ever, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “The rapid rise in mortgage rates, from an average of 3% to 6% over...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Another Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s His Home Address

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you live near Watergate Circle in Boca Raton, you have a sexual predator as a new neighbor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced that Terrance Trevon Johnson is now living at the address we have listed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
9K+
Followers
970
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy