FedEx Ground expanding Cypress facility

In a June 16 statement, officials with FedEx confirmed an expansion effort is progressing at FedEx Ground in Cypress. The distribution hub opened at 8787 W. Grand Parkway N., Cypress in fall 2017. Construction began last year on the 59,000-square-foot expansion and is...
Construction will begin on the project this summer and is anticipated to be completed by summer 2024. (Courtesy Engage Houston) Construction is set to begin this summer on a 72-inch water line project between Mount Vernon Street in Montrose to Crawford Street in Midtown. The project is intended to increase the capacity of the city’s drinking water.
With the drastic downturn of activity in new construction, builders are becoming much more savvy in the ways of home building, and new homebuyers are. With the drastic downturn of activity in new construction, builders are becoming much more savvy in the ways of home building, and new homebuyers are receptive to the changes. Since the bottom fell out of the real estate market last year, builders have had to become more creative in order to survive. New construction trends are giving new home construction a shot in the arm. Builders have basically been re-inventing themselves and becoming more clever in their craftsmanship to draw a new audience.Kitchen Renovations Nelson.
Rise Soufflé is coming to Creekside Park West in early 2023. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) The Howard Hughes Corp. announced it will be bringing Rise Soufflé, a French bistro and wine bar, to Creekside Park West at 26435 Kuykendahl Road, Spring in early 2023. According to a...
The Hyatt Regency Conroe and Convention Center is under construction in Conroe. (Rendering courtesy city of Conroe) At a regular Conroe City Council meeting June 22, Steve Williams, assistant city administrator and chief financial officer, updated the council on the construction of the new Hyatt Regency Conroe and Convention Center, noting the price of the project has increased from the budget by nearly $8 million.
Southern Pineapple, a women's clothing boutique and salon, will be opening July 9 in Tomball. (Courtesy Southern Pineapple) Southern Pineapple Boutique will be opening at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, on July 9, according to owner Breann Williams. There will be a grand opening celebration July 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with a bounce house, snow cones, hot dogs, giveaways and specials. The boutique will offer women’s clothing and accessories along with a full-service hair salon and airbrush tanning. www.southernpineappleboutique.com.
A pause was put on the demolition process that was set to take place as the Texas Department of Transportation tries to continue with plans for its I-45 expansion project. (Nathan Colbert/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston officials put a pause on the demolition process of the Lofts at the Ballpark apartment...
Tomball and Magnolia are growing with more residents, traffic, roads and commercial hubs, but health care experts said health care facilities are not keeping up with that pace. “People continue to move out here, but the number of new providers really hasn’t grown in proportion to what the growth is,”...
Amazon will not open in League City as early as previously thought. (Courtesy Amazon) Almost a year ago, League City announced Amazon would open a $30 million, 180,000-square-foot delivery station at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. Now, the project, originally expected to open early this year, is on hold. According to...
A Popeyes location and a Freebirds location are among five commercial projects filed in Montgomery County in June. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new businesses and projects are coming to Montgomery County. The following projects have been filed since May 1 through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Located near the intersection of Atascocita Road and Timber Forest Drive, Eagle Springs comprises 4,005 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Atascocita Road and Timber Forest Drive, Eagle Springs comprises 4,005 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD.
290 Grass sells sod squares and offers tips on how to maintain a healthy lawn on its webpage. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Local sod distributor 290 Grass is set to move from 21210 Hwy. 290, Cypress, to 12423 Huffmeister Road, Cypress, on July 1. The business offers various sod squares and provides tips for maintaining lawns on its webpage. 281-469-5300. www.290grass.com.
Hundreds of residents at the Cleme Manor Apartments in east Houston said they have been suffering from no electricity and air conditioning since Wednesday night. Residents worry over the safety of the residents having to make due in dangerously hot temperatures. “[Wednesday] night we heard something blow out, and then...
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Howard Hughes Corp. — the developer of some of the nation’s largest master planned communities including The Woodlands in Houston and Summerlin in Las Vegas – is developing its first single-family Build-To-Rent community. Howard Hughes Corp. announced that...
The developer of a duplex community planned for the Shepherd Forest area has asked for a variance to the City of Houston’s building code because it does not want to extend Oak Forest Drive – which currently ends at the north end of the property – through to the North Loop 610 frontage road. A representative of the developer said it also does not want to terminate the street with a cul-de-sac.
The Woodlands Township has seen a savings of more than $850,000 in its Parks and Recreation Department budget so far this year, which Chief Operating Officer Chris Nunes said was largely because of a slowed-down maintenance program due to the drought conditions. Activities such as mowing have been reduced because...
HOUSTON – The Harris County Flood Control District is looking at building eight large underground tunnels to alleviate flooding in Harris County. “One of the biggest benefits of going underground is less impact on the surface, less land acquisition,” said Scott Elmer with the Harris County Flood Control District.
Data on home sales in The Woodlands area shows that 97 homes sold for $1 million or higher in May 2022 as of information available June 1, an increase from 27 the previous month. The highest number of homes sold in May were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 36 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from May 2021 to May 2022 was in the 77384 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 34.35% from $357,279 to $480,000.
Comments / 0