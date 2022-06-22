Passenger dies after car crashes into light pole in fiery wreck in far East El Paso

A passenger died at a hospital after a car slammed into a light pole in a fiery crash at an East Side intersection, El Paso police said this week.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on a curve at the intersection of Zaragoza Road and Montwood Drive, police officials said.

Kederick Renard Brooks Jr., 23, of Northeast El Paso, was driving a 2021 Nissan Altima at a high speed northbound on Zaragoza when he lost control as the road curves and crashed into a light pole at Montwood Drive, police said.

The car caught fire with Brooks and another man inside. The men were pulled out of the burning vehicle by firefighters and taken to a hospital, police said.

Formal identification is pending for the man who died, police officials said Tuesday.

The crash on Zaragoza was one of three fatal traffic collisions over the Juneteenth holiday weekend.

On Saturday night, a man was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian collision on McCombs Road in the Northeast. Early Monday, a man died when a pickup ran into his car, which had stopped for unknown reasons, on Interstate 10 on the West Side.

