ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Betty Who Is Coming Back to Music—& Herself

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s a Midtown morning like any other, with tourists, finance bros and personal assistants forming a busy blur of bodies down Fifth Avenue in New York City—except, on this day, Betty Who is cutting through the crowd. When she makes it to STYLECASTER’s block, it’s impossible to miss her: she’s iced out in chunky silver jewelry, sunnies, her signature platinum blonde locks and an electric blue half-sleeve shirt so bright it outplays the sky. She’s buzzing . And it’s not just from the iced coffee she arrives with in hand (though, that may have something to do with it.) “It’s the size of my freakin’ face!” she exclaims, presenting the half-drank beverage like a trophy as we make our way inside.

After signing in at reception (with her legal name, Jessica Anne Newham), Betty Who, or Jess, as her friends and family call her, reveals why she’s so amped. The Australian-born singer and songwriter attended a Tony’s afterparty over the weekend, and visions of the star-studded night are still fresh in her mind. “I got the dancefloor started. I will fully take responsibility for that,” she says, grinning as we ride the elevator. “I was like the cool first cousin who’s drunk at the wedding. He’s the first one on the dance floor, and everybody’s like, ‘He’s crazy, isn’t he?’ That’s my energy,” she jokes. For a moment, Newham looks ready to break out the moves, but the four cramped walls surrounding us simply wouldn’t allow her ample space to shine, so she decides against it. It’s probably the right call. After all, shrinking herself to fit into a box isn’t something she’s interested in these days.

For Newham, the last two years have been an exercise in making and taking up space—not only as a performer, but as the woman, wife and friend who comes before the spotlight. After dropping “I Remember,” the fifth and final single off her titular album, Betty, in 2019, Newham took a hiatus from releasing new music altogether. During that time, she got married to photographer Zak Cassar, starred in the HBO Max film Unpregnant and spent countless hours realizing things (“Thank you, Kylie Jenner,” she quips), about her life and career before turning 30.

Like so many of us, the pandemic provided that necessary, if sudden, push to reconnect with the parts of herself that she hadn’t had a chance to examine in years. There were the typical excursions into homemaking and hobbies—Newham, a self-professed Great British Bake Off superfan, “fell in love” with baking and nailed down the show’s flaky Portuguese custard tarts, pastéis de nata—but mostly, there were other, more existential matters to address. “For the first eight months, I was pretty bereft. I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Newham recalls from our office library. “Who am I without this thing that I’ve been doing for ten years? I didn’t know what the answer to that was.”

Newham, who originally rose to fame after her song “Somebody Loves You” was featured in a viral video of a gay couple getting engaged, has spent the better part of the last decade releasing a steady slate of singles, EPs and albums between tours around the world. Inevitably, it’s a lifestyle that begs for distraction. “Being on the road is such a high-intensity lifestyle, and it gives you so much of an excuse to not deal with the things that are living inside of yourself,” Newham says. In hindsight, she was always “caught up” in too many things to take stock of the present. “I’m still working on knowing that it’s not about the carrot on a stick in front of you,” Newham reflects. “That story never ends. When you’re constantly chasing the next thing, you’re always going to be dissatisfied. Now, I’m just really trying to figure out how to be grateful in this moment, regardless of the outcome—which is a lot easier said than done.”

Sometimes, staying present looks like slowing down to bask in the fun stuff—hello, baked pastries and afterparties!—but for Newham, it also means meeting herself exactly where she’s at, without judgment. “I’m letting go. When something doesn’t feel quite right, I don’t have to make myself feel bad about it. I don’t have to feel shame. I don’t have to feel guilt,” she explains. “If I didn’t like an outfit, it’s not because I’m a disgusting monster. It’s just like, ‘Oh! It just doesn’t make me feel like me .’ So what does?”

“There’s a part of me that always wants feathers taped to my head, like Carrie Bradshaw, ” Newham adds, in true Libra fashion (later, Newham confirms she’s a Virgo Moon and Sagittarius Rising.) “It’s just trying to find the balance between the glitz and glamor while still living my truth and being the person that I actually am on stage. Do I want to be this otherworldly creature? Or do I want to be myself?” At this stage in her career, Newham is opting for more of the latter, trading sequins for jeans at a recent show. “I can do less,” she says. “I can be myself. And that’s enough.”

Aesthetically speaking, Newham is embracing an image of comfort—but that doesn’t mean she’s eschewing style. At six-foot-two, she’s still finding new ways to champion tall queens in a way that works for her. “I spent my entire career looking around at my peers and idols—women who are five-foot-four and 100 pounds—and knowing I don’t look like them,” she shares. “I have to find a way to do things in my own way instead of trying to pretend like I’m something I’m just never going to be.”

The key? “Men’s clothes,” Newham reveals. “I just feel like I’ve been playing dress-up in a women’s world my entire life. I’m letting go of all that stuff. Now, I focus on what makes me feel really cool and really comfortable. And the way that people respond to me is so interesting. People will say, ‘Oh, I wish I was wearing that.’ Well, ladies, I’m on to something here!”

Buy: Listen to ‘Blow Out My Candle’ by Betty Who $1.29

Newham’s next chapter mirrors this shift in style—both as a musician and as the host of a new Prime Video dating series, The One That Got Away, which features a mix of queer and straight couples looking for a second chance at love. “I’m preparing myself to have a shift in my career in whatever way that manifests,” she says of her new role on the show, which will mark the first time many viewers encounter her on their television screens. No matter the response—which, judging from the trailer , will be overwhelmingly positive—Newham is ready for the ride. “I have zero out. If everything went away tomorrow, or if I became the biggest star on the planet overnight, this is it,” she says, before miming a meditative perspective. “Like, this is my coffee mug. That’s my husband. That’s my dog. This is our couch. This is our house. This is the life that I am grateful for.”

Musically speaking, Newham is turning inward on her fourth studio album, which fans can expect by the end of 2022. Her first single off the record, “Blow Out My Candle,” is a triumphant pop ballad that sees her slamming the haters and supporting self-confidence over nostalgic ‘80s synths, just in time for Pride 2022. While the track marks a new “level of vulnerability” for Newham, she reveals that the rest of the songs on her upcoming record dive even deeper. “When I listen to the title track from the album, I think about me at 11 years old, who’s really who I wrote it for,” Newham teases. “Nine times out of ten, I get really emotional.”

“I’m trying to be as vulnerable as possible, even when I stumble or even when I get it totally right. Both are valid,” Newham continues. “I’ve talked about that a lot in my music, but maybe never actually felt it for myself. And now, if I’m going to try and make people feel safe and comfortable, I have to be the most comfortable person on stage, creating space for that.” It took Newham most of her career to realize this kind of open-book artistry is a more authentic fit for herself—and now that she’s found it, she’s not planning on letting it go.

For her fans, many of whom are fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community, Newham hopes they can give themselves the same space to be exactly who they are, without limits. “Give yourself some grace,” she says. “Give yourself a little bit of time. Know that it is completely okay to change your mind. You can be one thing one day and something else the next.” At the end of the day, she says, “that is your right.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0gIbkWLy00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Beanie Feldstein Just Got Engaged to Her Girlfriend of 4 Years—Here’s If Her Brother Jonah Hill Was at Her Proposal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

TikTok Star Jasmine Chiswell Designed a ColourPop Collection With Her Old Hollywood Vibe

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. To say that TikTok superstar Jasmine Chiswell has Old Hollywood energy would be an understatement. The blonde hair with the pin curls, the red lipstick, the vintage threads — she’s the real deal. The Scottish content creator (she has almost 16 million TikTok followers!) even lives in a Hollywood Hills house previously occupied by the one and only Marilyn Monroe. Chiswell is the perfect person to create an Old Hollywood-inspired makeup collection for...
RETAIL
StyleCaster

TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney on ‘100 Days of Girlhood’ and Being a ‘Trailblazer’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s hard not to feel TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney‘s joy when you’re around her. It’s infectious. You probably know her from her “Days of Being a Girl” series that took off on TikTok and earned her more than four million loyal followers. That’s why TikTok tapped Mulvaney as one of their 2022 LGBTQ+ Trailblazers. She joins Austin Cho, Chrissy Chlapecka, Danny Freeman, DeAndre Brown, Zaya Perysian and more LGBTQIA+ voices paving the way. Last weekend, the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Katie Holmes Just Introduced Her Boyfriend to Suri Amid Reports She Hasn’t Seen Her Dad Tom Cruise in Years

Click here to read the full article. Meeting the family! Katie Holmes’ boyfriend and Suri Cruise have officially met, and it looks like they’re getting along just fine. According to People, Katie Holmes’ boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, has been introduced to her inner circle of friends and family—including her 16-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. “He is getting to know her family,” the insider says of Wooten. The source went on to note that the Dawson’s Creek alum is enjoying her budding relationship with the composer. “Katie is having a great time with Bobby,” the source shares. “He is very...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
StyleCaster

Britney Just Returned To Instagram—Here’s What She’s Posting to Keep Her ‘On Track’

Click here to read the full article. She’s back! Britney Spears’ Instagram return is so iconic. The “Baby…One More Time” singer came back to Instagram on June 23, 2022, after her account was mysteriously deleted two days prior. Britney posted photos recapping her life after her wedding when her account was reactivated on June 23, 2022. She posted pool photos with her husband, Sam Asghari, with the caption, “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 … oh well it’s coming...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Cardi B Told Trolls on Twitter to ‘Play In Traffic’ After They Said This About Her Daughter

Click here to read the full article. Protecting her family. Cardi B defended her kids on Twitter after they were attacked by trolls. The “WAP” rapper clapped back against the trolls after they claimed that her daughter Kulture, 3, has autism. Cardi tweeted on June 24, 2022, in response to a now-deleted tweet. “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic bitch.” She then made another reply tweet, “Don’t bring my kids up on s—t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Gigi Just Shared A Rare Photo of Zayn and Her Baby—Here’s What She Posted

Click here to read the full article. A rare glimpse! Gigi Hadid posted her baby and Zayn Malik on her Instagram story. The model wished her father and the ex-One Direction singer a happy Father’s Day on June 19, 2022. Gigi posted a heartfelt post for her father, Mohamed Hadid on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to my sweet baba. I love you.” Immediately after that photo, she posted a photo of Zayn and their child, Khai, “And to Khai’s baba!” she captioned. The photo featured a faceless Zayn playing with their daughter. Gigi and Zayn dated on and off...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Betty Who
StyleCaster

Kim Just Called Kanye the ‘Best Dad’ After Pete Became ‘Close’ With Their Kids

Click here to read the full article. Bringing family together. Kim Kardashian gave a great Father’s Day tribute to her ex-husband Kanye West. The SKKN founder made a touching Instagram story as part of her Father’s Day celebrations. She posted two photos of Kanye and their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm on her Instagram story on June 19, 2022. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.” Kanye and Kim were spotted at their daughter North’s basketball game just days earlier on June 17, 2022,...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Life-Changing Romantic Affair

Click here to read the full article. Summer love is taking on a whole new meaning, because your relationships are taking the center-stage this season! Your Capricorn summer 2022 horoscope predicts so many new lovers and friends. The sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21 is not only energizing and revitalizing your relationship sector, but it will also highlight matters of “give and take”. You may be rethinking your commitments and compromises, and with Venus entering your selfless sixth house the following day, chances are these “agreements” are influencing your routine and shaping your whole life. Either way, this Venusian transit...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Brad Just Hinted He Might Quit Acting After His Divorce From Angelina—Here’s How Soon It Could Happen

Click here to read the full article. Bowing out. After a contentious divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has revealed that he’s in the “last leg” of his Hollywood career. But will Brad Pitt quit acting, for real? In his August 2022 cover story for GQ, the 58-year-old actor teased that his retirement could actually be happening sooner than later. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt, who has enjoyed an over 30-year career in Hollywood, told the magazine. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” The Once Upon a...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Summer Solstice The Most

Click here to read the full article. Summer is the season of love, romance and pleasure in all its many forms! This year, it begins on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET (AKA the longest day of the year). Everyone will feel the enriching effects of this cosmic transition, but there are four zodiac signs who will feel the summer solstice the most. In astrology, the summer solstice is always a game-changing moment. Not only does it announce the moment the sun will enter compassionate and nurturing Cancer, but it also marks the moment that summer truly begins. At this point...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Jeans#Jewelry#Australian
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But The Struggle Is Temporary

Click here to read the full article. Life is a series of hurdles and challenges, but there’s always something beautiful waiting for you along the way. If you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 20 to June 26, 2022, don’t be discouraged; instead, try to have a little faith! In astrology, the seasons change and the sun makes its way across the zodiac calendar, bringing growth to different areas of your life. On June 21, the sun will enter compassionate, cozy and protective Cancer, launching the summer season! The longest day...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Here’s If Khloé’s Dating Anyone After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal Aired on The Kardashians

Click here to read the full article. Shutting it down. Khloé Kardashian responded to dating rumors after the Tristan Thompson dating scandal aired on an episode of The Kardashians. She replied to a post on celebrity gossip Instagram DeuxMoi that claimed that she was dating another NBA player. Khloé commented on a post on a Kardashian fan page KardashianSocial that reposted the DeuxMoi claim. The post read, “Does Khloé have any love interests? I need someone to come sweep her off her feet. Why do Kourt and Kim have all the fun?” The gossip page then made an update with someone claiming...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Elvis Zodiac Sign: The Astrology Behind The Man Known As The King Of Rock N’ Roll

Click here to read the full article. If there’s one thing an astrologer could ponder for hours, it would be Elvis Presley’s zodiac sign and birth chart. After all, he *is* a rock n’ roll legend and his enduring influence is the very essence of Americana. And, with the release of a new biopic about his life—Elvis (2022)— the astrology behind the the man who basically invented the pompadour is worth taking a look at. As history shows, there’s always a different side to someone on and off the stage. Unsurprisingly, he was a total teddy bear and a charming, empathetic...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & You’re Diving Right Into The Summer Sweetness

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like you’re losing control, your horoscope for the week of June 20 to June 26 will help you get back on track. This week, the planets are encouraging you to embrace some personal empowerment, so dive right in! A happy-go-lucky sextile between Mercury—planet of communication—and Jupiter—planet of good fortune—shows up on Monday, helping you make some serendipitous personal connections that can lead to some very good things happening in the future. Take the initiative and talk to a stranger, because you never know who you might be karmically linked to. On Tuesday,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Summer, But That’s Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! Between the longer stretches of daylight, the hot summer nights and the feeling of mischief in the air, summer is always a romantic experience. However, high highs are often followed by low lows, and if you find yourself all wrapped up in a summer fling, there’s always a chance it won’t last once the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died Might Surprise You—Here’s How His Estate Compares Today

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy