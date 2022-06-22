ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Issue When Streaming on YouTube TV

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
The drama ensues on Jeopardy! this season, with game show legend Ken Jennings‘ co-host Mayim Bialik bearing the brunt of fans’ criticisms. However, for once, viewers have turned their attention away from the Big Bang Theory alum. For now, they’re instead calling out the game show’s production team, highlighting some technical difficulties they’ve noticed while watching on YouTube TV.

Taking to Reddit to air their complaints, one Jeopardy! fan took issue with the show’s sound quality. They began the thread, “We’ve been watching on YouTube tv on Roku and the sound quality of the applause sounds awful. I assume it’s in the broadcast and not just our streaming service because it hasn’t always been that way.”

The OP then asked fellow Jeopardy! fans, “has anyone else noticed this!? It sounds like the audience is in a tunnel!”

Immediately, other fans of the long-running game show confirmed the sound quality is definitely off. One user, poster_consumer, responded, “I’ve noticed this too, it also sounds like it’s being filmed in an empty room. There is a noticeable echo that I don’t recall. And then the applause sounds odd as well.”

A third Jeopardy! fan confirmed OP’s suspicions, further stating, “I think you may be on to something with the empty room. We know there’s no audience.”

Instead, they suggested that perhaps producers are playing the applause track in an empty studio and then picking it up on a boom mic—which they concluded is an odd method for “a major studio.”

Hopefully, Jeopardy! gets its act together, because with the current hosting debate, the game show is already attracting a lot of drama.

Ken Jennings’ Next Project Has ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Worried He Will Not Return to Host

Since Jeopardy! icon Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, the game show has been tirelessly working to overcome its ongoing hosting issue. At first, fans watched as Jeopardy! held a kind of hosting audition. Last year, we saw handfuls of celebrities take a turn at the podium. In the end, however, producers selected former Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards. However, his stint as host was shortlived after controversial comments that he made during a previous podcast appearance went viral.

Since then, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have shared hosting duties, switching off every couple of weeks at the podium. However, while many Jeopardy! fans would like to see Jennings take on the role of host full-time, they’re worried the game show legend’s upcoming stint on another TV show eliminates him from the running for Jeopardy! host.

In a recent post, Jennings revealed he would be checking off one “weird” bucket list item, sharing an article from Parade on Twitter that revealed the would be appearing on another game show, Pyramid.

In his Tweet, he wrote, “I’m aware that I have a very weird and specific bucket list, but this was a biggie: I get to play on the next season of Pyramid!”

Jeopardy! fans shared their worries in the comments following the post.

“Does that mean you’re not the new host of Jeopardy?” one fan asked. “If you’re not I will stop watching it.”

Another implored Jennings to return to the podium, writing, “way, way, way rather have you back full time hosting Jeopardy.” A third fan begged, “Please come back to hosting Jeopardy!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Host Mayim Bialik for ‘Cutting Off’ Contestant Before Getting Overruled

Game show host Mayim Bialik may have aided in bringing Jeopardy! back from potential ruin following the exit of controversial former host Mike Richards. However, currently, she just can’t seem to catch a break from fans. For decades, Jeopardy! has been known for its supportive, open-minded audience. This year though, Bialik has endured criticism for a number of things, from wardrobe choices to game show categories. Now, the Jeopardy! host is seeing more backlash after cutting off one contestant, with her decision later overruled by judges.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals She Has COVID

Host Mayim Bialik of Jeopardy! shared some news with the world on Sunday. She has come down with COVID. Bialik, who hosts the game show right now while Ken Jennings has been on break, revealed the diagnosis on her social media accounts. But she’s directing people who follow her on Twitter to go check out her Instagram video.
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Slams ‘Absolutely Insane’ NBC Coverage of the US Open

Commercials are rarely the favorite part of TV viewing for anyone watching something on network television. They can be especially annoying when trying to catch some live sports – such as the 2022 US Open. And, it seems, even the stars of some of our favorite network shows feel the same! Recently, NCIS star Brian Dietzen took to Twitter to share the frustrations he – and other golf fans – are feeling about the coverage of this year’s event.
John Wayne Was Heartbroken ‘Beau John’ Couldn’t Be Made as His Last Film

Before Western legend John Wayne passed away, he had his heart set on making one last film. But unfortunately, his dream never made it to the big screen. In 1978, one year before his death, Wayne’s health was steadily deteriorating from years of battling cancer. The disease began in his stomach 15 years prior and eventually spread to his lungs. But after subsequently having a lung removed, his body was unable to fight, and he spent the last year of his life too frail to film.
From ‘Archie Bunker’s Place’ to ‘Bosch: Legacy’: When a Show’s End Is Just the Beginning

Click here to read the full article. We never can say goodbye, and that is especially true when it comes to beloved TV shows. The post-finale spinoff has always been a popular way to keep a franchise going. In recent decades, some of these spinoffs have been just as good as the original: I would lead with “Frasier,” out of “Cheers,” of course, which put Kelsey Grammer’s character front and center, making him just as iconic as Ted Danson’s Sam Malone. And “Better Call Saul,” an idea that began as a bit of a lark when “Breaking Bad” was ending. Of...
Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
‘Blue Bloods’: Making the Case for Erin Reagan Getting Her Own Season 13 Election Episode

As Blue Bloods fans saw weeks ago, season 12 ended with Erin Reagan announcing her decision during the family’s Sunday dinner to run for District Attorney. As we saw throughout last season, there was a lot of buildup leading to that major decision. The weightiest contributor was the tension between them and the office of Erin’s father, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Because of those factors, Erin’s campaign and election are bound to be a major opening storyline for season 13. The big question is, however, will Blue Bloods writers dedicate a full episode entirely to the election?
NCIS: Fans Think They Know Identity of the Raven

NCIS fans, we’d like to direct your attention to the season finale. You remember “Birds of a Feather.” It left us with quite the cliff hanger. So, who is your best bet on the Raven, the terrorist who first showed up in “The Helpers”? That’s the man or woman who calls the shots in a domestic cult. The Raven had his followers do his bidding, which was to set off biotoxins to kill lots of people. These toxins almost killed Jimmy and Kasie, who accidentally took a whiff of the bad stuff. But at the end of the episode, which was all about Jimmy, the Raven left a message for Alden Parker. “Never more” it read.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Season 22’s Worst Villain Is a Face Fans May Recognize

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has spent decades captivating audiences with its unique take on procedural crime drama. 23 seasons and more than 500 episodes make it one of the biggest classic TV universes still airing. Law & Order: SVU towers above the countless contemporaries that have come and gone during its run. It’s unrivaled in its ability to keep viewers hooked through its many twists and turns.
PHOTOS: ‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Embarrassing Spelling Error During Wednesday’s Game

When it comes to their favorite game show, Jeopardy! fans are notoriously harsh critics – and nothing is off-limits. From the hosts to the contestants to the clues to the commercial breaks, Jeopardy! viewers are never afraid to voice their opinions about the show. And last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 22), the production crew was on the receiving end of the criticism.
