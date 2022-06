Diocese of Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico issued a statement Friday on the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which allows states to ban abortion. The Catholic Church has long emphasized its commitment to respecting life from conception through natural death. While Dobbs v. Jackson is an important ruling, we acknowledge there are many complexities involved with unexpected pregnancies and recognize this is a challenging moment for all Americans. It is our hope we can play a role in healing and unity.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO