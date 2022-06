Two years have passed since the death of George Floyd and the many implications that followed across the nation. Nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds is the time it took for Mr. Floyd’s life to end and for change to begin across the country. Here in Greenville, the city asked me to chair a Citizen’s Task Force to review our Public Safety Department’s policies on use of force, body cameras, service dogs, citizen appeals and hiring practices. Six months later we delivered recommendations to the mayor and City Council that would enhance safety and better ensure fair treatment of all citizens.

