A sidebar with… Brian Rolfe

News Corp. chief executive Robert Thomson said Wednesday that if governments don’t take action now to curb so-called “self-preferencing” online, the opportunity may be gone forever. Two pieces of legislation now going through Congress target the ability of companies that both market products and also provide a sales platform to push their own goods in front of consumers while sidelining their competitors. For example, Amazon is able to promote Amazon-branded T-shirts ahead of rivals’ when users search the e-commerce giant’s site for T-shirts. In a conversation with WPP CEO Mark Read at the WPP Beach, Thomson said the big risk is that...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO