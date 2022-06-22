A sidebar with… Brian Rolfe

CBS News and Stations announced Tuesday evening that is re-imagining its logistics team, and Dave Hawthorne will lead the new group. “Today we are bringing network, Newspath and streaming logistics under one roof,” CBS News ep of Special Events David Reiter wrote in an internal memo obtained by TVNewser. “This merging of office operations and field logistics will reduce silos while continuing to serve the bureaus, shows and platforms whenever and wherever they need support. We will be able to better use the combined resources of News, Newspath & Stations for big events, planned and unplanned on all platforms.”
