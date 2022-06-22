Glendale event includes back-to-school supply drive

Downtown Glendale will celebrate Christmas a little early.

The 16th Annual Christmas in July in Historic Downtown Glendale will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Start the holiday journey at the Arizona Information Center, located at 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., to pick up an event map and activity sheet.

Many of downtown’s boutique stores, specialty shops and eateries will feature festive treats, holiday gift ideas and make-and take-crafts. Additional activities include the return of the Recipe Card Collection. There will even be photos with Santa Claus, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Historic Downtown Glendale Charm Trail will have a holiday-themed charm available during the event. In addition, a shuttle will be available to transport event attendees throughout the area for free.

The holiday spirit continues with a Back-to-School Supply drive to benefit the Glendale Elementary School District. Needed supplies include rulers, crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, notebook paper and pencil sharpeners.

Click here for a complete list of requested supplies.

Drop off donations at the Arizona Information Center.

Christmas in July is presented by the Historic Downtown Glendale Merchants Association in partnership with the downtown business community.