How to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online

The British are coming ... to France! And Hollywood is coming to Downton Abbey: A New Era, which makes its streaming debut this week.

Downton Abbey 2 follows up on the first film, which came out in 2019 and was a big hit at the box office. Both movies continue the story laid out in the series, which ran for six seasons on PBS and ITV.

Downton Abbey: A New Era streaming details

Downton Abbey: A New Era starts streaming Friday, June 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock .

The titular fictional estate in Yorkshire is home to the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants. The drama depicts the lives of the Earl of Grantham, Lady Grantham and their daughters, as well as butler Mr. Carson, housekeeper Mrs. Hughes and other staff members.

Downton Abbey: A New Era brings back most of the principal cast members from the series and the first movie, including Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary. It's written by creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis.

The movie has two major storylines. The first revolves around a villa in the south of France, which is mysteriously inherited by the Dowager Countess. Lord Grantham leads a group of family members across the Channel to check it out. Meanwhile, back at home, Lady Mary hosts a film crew, including a handsome director and temperamental actors.

Here's everything you need to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era on Peacock. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era from anywhere on Earth

Just because Peacock isn't everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Downton Abbey: A New Era while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online in the U.S.

In the U.S., viewers can watch Downton Abbey: A New Era on Peacock starting Friday, June 24 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Peacock also has all six seasons of the series and the first film.

You will need Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) to watch the movie. And if you don't want interruptions from ads, you'll have to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month).

Can you watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online in Canada?

Unfortunately, Peacock is not available in Canada and Downton Abbey: A New Era doesn't appear to be available on any Canadian streaming services.

Any travelers who are in the country can still access their subscription services with the help of ExpressVPN .

Fans can rent or purchase Downton Abbey: A New Era on Amazon or Apple .

How to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online in the UK

Brits can access Peacock with a Sky TV package , which start at just £25 per month.

Sky TV, Sky Glass, Sky Q, and Now customers in the UK and Ireland can watch Downton Abbey: A New Era starting June 24.

Can you watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online in Australia?

Bad news for Aussies: Peacock is not available in Australia, nor does it look like Downton Abbey: A New Era is streaming on any Australian streaming services.

Fans can rent or purchase Downton Abbey: A New Era on Amazon or Apple .