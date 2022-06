At the end of the 2022 NBA Draft, former Michigan State players Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. were not selected as part of the 58 in this year's draft class. However, it appears as if both Brown and Bingham will get their chance to prove themselves as free agents in the NBA Summer League.First reported by basketball writer Adam Zagoria, Brown has signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bingham has signed a contract with the Dallas Mavericks, Bingham's agent Chris Grier Luchey confirmed. Both will begin to play in the NBA Summer League in July...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO