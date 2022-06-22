ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New Jersey officials draw visitors through mood-boosting campaign in NYC

By AJ Jondonero, Kiran Dhillon
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSi3v_0gIbhYE300

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism started hosting an interactive display in Herald Square to convince New Yorkers to visit the Garden State.

Visit New Jersey initiated an experiential campaign in Manhattan called “Boost Your Mood.” Yoga mats, sand and beach chairs created an ambiance of peace and comfort for passersby piqued by the installations.

There are several displays, each highlighting an element of wellness while also featuring messages that highlight attractions throughout New Jersey.

“What we’re really trying to evoke is the emotion that you get with the ocean,” a spokesperson told PIX11 News, referring to a display portraying Jersey Shore.

The campaign is set for Wednesday and Thursday and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

New Yorkers protest Roe v. Wade decision

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Thousands of protesters made their way from Washington Square Park and Union Square across Manhattan with a message for the six justices who reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday.  “I’m fed up with white men making decisions for me and now some women stood by their side to make that decision […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Pride Island in NYC brings music, community to Governors Island

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Pride weekend wouldn’t be complete without a party. Pride Island, an LGBTQ+ music festival, is back and it will be held on Governors Island for the first time, according to the organizers of NYC Pride. Lil’ Kim and Kim Petras will headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively. They will be joined by […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Recap: NY race for governor Democratic candidate forum

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — In just a few days, New Yorkers will head to the polls in the state’s primary election to nominate a Republican and Democratic candidate for governor. The three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are appearing on PIX11 News’ Democratic Forum Saturday evening to show voters where they stand on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc
vigourtimes.com

Crazy NYC rental market fuels lines to see tiny apartment

It’s a snapshot of the horror that is now the NYC rental market. A mob of apartment hunters recently lined up and waited more than an hour — street-side and up several flights of stairs — to view a 371-square-foot, one-bedroom, third-floor walk-up listed for $2,337.39 in the East Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx teen disappears after Regents exam

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High school student Kyara Villa, 15, went missing on Thursday, not long after she took a Regents exam at The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan. “I don’t know how to start this but my heart is broken and I am in disbelief,” the girl’s mother, Crystal Espaillat, wrote on […]
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 84 Residences at Williamsbridge Gardens in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Williamsbridge Gardens, a pair of eight-story residential buildings at 713 East 211th Street and 718 East 212th Street in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by MHG Architects and developed by L+M Development Partners, the structures yield 170 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 84 units for residents at 40 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $132,400.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

See it: Thousands of New Yorkers rally for abortion rights

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Following the Supreme Court of the United States’ overturn of Roe v. Wade, New Yorkers planned gatherings at Manhattan landmarks including Union Square. There, thousands protested with a popular abortion-rights slogan: “my body, my choice.” “I’m fed up with white men making decisions for me,” one participant, Danielle Clooney, said. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Port Authority rescues turtles from areas around JFK runways

QUEENS (PIX11) — Everything is in a hurry around the airport; Creatures have places to go and things to do. That includes turtles. Laura Francoeur is the chief wildlife biologist for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. PIX11 News went along for the ride as the crew performed the daily turtle watch. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

State Fair Meadowlands returns with affordable family fun

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Attractions, carnival comfort food and of course the shows are all signs that the summer has officially arrived in New Jersey. The annual State Fair Meadowlands rolls into East Rutherford June 23 through July 10, attracting half a million visitors. For the first time since 2019, the fair will be close […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
PIX11

NYC continues outreach in communities with low vaccination rates

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City health leaders are making the Brooklyn Children’s Museum a COVID-19 vaccination site for the youngest New Yorkers, once again targeting communities of color where skepticism about the vaccines is still high. “We’ve seen the gaps close between Black and brown vaccination rates. Vaccination rates at NYCHA housing has […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Michael Jackson ‘lives forever’ in New York City tribute show

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A famed Michael Jackson impersonator will bring his one-of-a-kind Michael Jackson tribute show to the United States for the first time this summer. The “Michael Lives Forever” tour kicks off in New York City on June 25. It’s the 13-year anniversary of Jackson’s death. This string of United States tour dates […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

United cuts flights at Newark in effort to reduce delays

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines will cut about 50 flights a day in Newark, New Jersey, to try to limit flight delays and cancellations there this summer. A United spokeswoman said Thursday that the flights being cut are all domestic, and no destinations are being dropped entirely. United says it has enough pilots to […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy