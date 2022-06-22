New Jersey officials draw visitors through mood-boosting campaign in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism started hosting an interactive display in Herald Square to convince New Yorkers to visit the Garden State.

Visit New Jersey initiated an experiential campaign in Manhattan called “Boost Your Mood.” Yoga mats, sand and beach chairs created an ambiance of peace and comfort for passersby piqued by the installations.

There are several displays, each highlighting an element of wellness while also featuring messages that highlight attractions throughout New Jersey.

“What we’re really trying to evoke is the emotion that you get with the ocean,” a spokesperson told PIX11 News, referring to a display portraying Jersey Shore.

The campaign is set for Wednesday and Thursday and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

