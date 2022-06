After The Bloodline's Paul Heyman found a way to get Drew McIntyre and Sheamus kicked out of the Money in the Bank Men's Ladder Match on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, they were presented with one more chance to join the match. They would have to team-up and win a tag match against WWE's Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. That wasn't going to be easy even if they liked each other, but that couldn't be further from the case. A common goal can make miracles happen though, and despite despising each other and colliding early on in the match, they were able to put aside their issues just long enough to get the job done, and with a little help from the Street Profits, they won the match and earned their way into the Ladder Match for a chance at the briefcase and the Title shot it carries.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO