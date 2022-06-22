Hammond police search for car burglary suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On June 21, the Hammond Police Department began investigating an automobile theft that happened on June 16.

According to the police, the incident happened at 5:30 a.m. at a victim’s home.

PD detectives were able to obtain a photo of the suspect from security cameras.

Police reported that the suspect appeared to be a young black male wearing a black hoodie and pants, black and white tennis shoes, and a black face covering.

The suspect was seen carrying a large blue backpack and is suspected of attempting to gain access to multiple vehicles in the area of Rue Chalet.

The vehicle is a 2018 Honda Pilot, red in color, with a disabled veteran’s license plate #DV49953. The vehicle has a mobile scooter transport rack attached to the back, and it has a retired military veteran’s flag plate located on the front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Randall Baudier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (985-277- 5740, Baudier_RF@hammond.org ), by the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245. Be a part of the solution and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.