Hammond police search for car burglary suspect

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
 3 days ago

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On June 21, the Hammond Police Department began investigating an automobile theft that happened on June 16.

According to the police, the incident happened at 5:30 a.m. at a victim’s home.

PD detectives were able to obtain a photo of the suspect from security cameras.

Police reported that the suspect appeared to be a young black male wearing a black hoodie and pants, black and white tennis shoes, and a black face covering.

The suspect was seen carrying a large blue backpack and is suspected of attempting to gain access to multiple vehicles in the area of Rue Chalet.

The vehicle is a 2018 Honda Pilot, red in color, with a disabled veteran’s license plate #DV49953. The vehicle has a mobile scooter transport rack attached to the back, and it has a retired military veteran’s flag plate located on the front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Randall Baudier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (985-277- 5740, Baudier_RF@hammond.org ), by the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245. Be a part of the solution and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

WWL

Woman shot, carjacked in New Orleans on Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman was hospitalized after she was shot and then carjacked in New Orleans on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Aberdeen Street in the Little Woods area. Initial reports...
WDSU

NOPD investigating four Saturday morning shootings; one on Bourbon Street, another downtown

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are working on four shootings that happened overnight, including one that happened on the popular tourist spot, Bourbon Street. Around 3:36 a.m., officials received a call about a shooting on the 500 block of Bourbon Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Shooting in Harvey OMV parking lot leads to police chase and crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State Police are investigating a shooting at the Harvey Office of Motor Vehicles that led to a police chase and crash. “We heard a crash and all figured what the heck is that and ran to the window,” Sherri Lambert said. Lambert and her co-workers...
HARVEY, LA
"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

