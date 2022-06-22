ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Mills, MD

Great Mills Man Arrested For Armed Robbery

By Site Coordinator
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 13, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery. The victim advised she met the suspect...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Source of the Spring

Bowie Man Arrested for Attempted Carjacking

Montgomery County Police say that they have arrested and charged 26-year-old Louis Katty Telliano, of Bowie, for an attempted carjacking that occurred June 7 at a Shell/Dash In gas station in the 11000 block of New Hampshire Ave. “At approximately 10:49 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the Shell/Dash In...
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 6/16/2022, TFC E. Ruggles and TFC C. DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Adkins Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Crack Cocaine. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Keenan Anthony Berry, 26 of Lexington Park, MD. A search of Berry’s person also revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Berry was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WTOP

Police: Waldorf man set sister’s house on fire, stole neighbor’s car to get away

A Waldorf man was arrested Wednesday evening for setting his sister’s Maryland house on fire and stealing a vehicle in hopes of getting away. Charles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Randall Wayne Crowder Jr, 42, not long after he fled his sisters’ house in the 9200 block of Kris Drive in White Plains, Maryland, in a vehicle he had stolen from a neighbor after the house fire broke out.
WALDORF, MD
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police Identifies Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In The June 9th Washington County Shootings

SMITHSBURG, MD – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Mills, MD
City
Leonardtown, MD
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Great Mills, MD
Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Police investigating burglary, theft of four-wheeler in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a burglary and theft incident in the Salisbury area. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into a burglary that took place at a storage unit in the 300 block of Moss Hill Lane during the early morning hours of May 31st. It was determined that 23-year-old Michael Quillen and another unknown male entered the gated storage facility, broke into the storage unit, and stole a blue 2021 Yamaha YFZ 450 four-wheeler.
SALISBURY, MD
WTOP

Man shot attempting to escape carjacker in Southeast DC

A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a carjacking in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning. It happened a little after 1 a.m. when police say the man was carjacked. The carjacker then drove him from Prince George’s County through the District attempting to get the victim to withdraw money from ATMs.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Laurel Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department in Delaware is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured above. The suspect is allegedly involved in a bank robbery that took place today at the Bank of Delmarva. Laurel Police is asking anyone with information to forward it to Ptlm. Howard...
LAUREL, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 13, 2022 – June 19, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,441 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-35185. On June 19, 2022, Deputy Contic responded to the 9300 block of River View...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

14-Year-Old Shot In P.G. County Leaving Laundromat With Mom

RIVERDALE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is urging anyone with information on a shooting Tuesday evening in Riverdale to contact detectives. The victim in this case is a 14-year-old boy who detectives believe was not the intended target. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries but...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Citizens#The Crime Solvers Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

One Person Being Flown Out After Sustaining Gunshot Wound In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports that a person has sustained a gunshot wound this evening and is being transported to a nearby trauma center. At approximately 10:49 p.m. on June 25, first responders were called to the 24000 block of Mervell Dean Road for reports that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his knee.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
WJLA

2 Glen Burnie men charged after police find handgun, ammunition and marijuana in vehicle

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — Two men in Glen Burnie were arrested and charged after detectives found weapons and drugs in their vehicle while patrolling, officials said. Tahir Henderson, 25, and Henry Gonzalez, 38, of Glen Burnie were arrested and charged on June 21, after detectives investigated their suspicious vehicle at 11:45 a.m. and found a loaded .22 caliber handgun, two Airsoft pistols, miscellaneous live ammunition, and approximately 25 grams of suspected marijuana at the 7800 block of Bruton drive in Glen Burnie.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy