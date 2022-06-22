Great Mills Man Arrested For Armed Robbery

On 6/16/2022, TFC E. Ruggles and TFC C. DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Adkins Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Crack Cocaine. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Keenan Anthony Berry, 26 of Lexington Park, MD. A search of Berry’s person also revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Berry was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO