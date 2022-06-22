Fake picture threat prompts police call in Liberty

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported to police that someone was trying to extort money from him by using fake pictures.

According to a police report, an 18-year-old man said that a woman he had been talking with on Snapchat and Instagram said she would share pictures of him on his church’s Facebook page if he didn’t pay her money via gift cards.

The victim said he sent the woman a picture of himself without a shirt on but that she threatened to share a picture that showed him with a hand over genitalia, which the victim said was not his and believes the picture was doctored.

Police told the victim to contact Snapchat and Instagram for further action.

According to Snapchat , there are several ways to report safety and bullying concerns that can be done straight from your account. Instagram also has several ways to report users and posts.

