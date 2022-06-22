ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth restaurant tops Texas Monthly's list of best barbecue joints

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Monthly found a new generation of pitmasters...

www.fox4news.com

nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

We Know Where Shaquille O’Neal Calls Home in North Texas

Attention Carrollton residents: Shaquille O’Neal is your new neighbor. The National Basketball Association legend recently bought a home on a 0.228-acre lot in the Denton County portion of Carrollton. Attention Shaq: Recycling collection goes out every other week in your neighborhood and the HOA bill comes semi-annually. Shaq’s new...
CARROLLTON, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Vegan Bakery is the Real Deal

There is only one vegan bakery in Fort Worth, and they open their arms to vegans and nonvegans alike. Husband and wife duo Stephanie and Mark Garza have been running Fort Worth’s only 100% vegan bakery, Planted Bakery, for two years. Two years later, they reflect on the passage of time from their start during the pandemic.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Protests continue in Dallas, Fort Worth following Roe v. Wade reversal

DALLAS - Abortion rights activists were out in Dallas and Fort Worth voicing their opinions on the Supreme Court’s decision. The rallies started Saturday morning across the metroplex. A couple hundred people gathered in Dallas were joined by hundreds more in Fort Worth to protest the reversal of Roe...
DALLAS, TX
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Waffle House restaurant is under construction in north Fort Worth

A new Waffle House is being constructed at 4600 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. An official with the restaurant chain stated the restaurant is projected to open in October. Waffle House offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including a variety of waffles, omelets, steaks, hash browns, sandwiches and burgers. It has more than 1,900 locations in 26 states, according to its website. www.wafflehouse.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Kids Clothing Store Fave Finds a New Permanent Home in Fort Worth — and Ballet Takes Over the Lawn

Collins + Conley knows well dressed babies. And it's opened a new permanent store in Fort Worth's The Shops at Clearfork. A children’s clothing store turned short term pop-up shop at The Shops at Clearfork has decided to put down permanent roots in the Fort Worth shopping mecca. Collins + Conley will open the doors to its new permanent storefront at 5254 Monahans Avenue this Friday, June 24 — and the grand opening fun will last through the entire weekend.
FORT WORTH, TX
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.

