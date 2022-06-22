ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Paint Now Costs Another $1.95 in New York

By Ed Nice
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not just crazy inflation that is causing the price of things to increase in New York State. A new state mandate and program are going to cause the cost of paint to increase by at least $1.95 per can, and it could be more depending on other factors....

wblk.com

Comments / 2

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can You Legally Withhold Rent From Your Landlord In New York State?

Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
96.1 The Breeze

Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York

It is not often that you can all get together as a group and agree 100% on something. But if you would ask anyone who shops at Wegmans, they will all say that they hate it when you do this while shopping at Wegmans. One of the biggest impacts on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Big Frog 104

Is It Legal to Shoot Frogs in New York State

Is it really legal to shoot frogs in New York State?. Move over deer, bears, turkeys, and birds. It's frog hunting season in New York. And yes, you can legally shoot frogs in the Empire State. There's no limit either. You can take as many as you want. I've heard...
ANIMALS
96.1 The Eagle

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top 5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Repair shops laud passage of 'right to repair' bill in New York

Every day is a long day for Alfredo Caceres, the owner of Mobile Rescue Tech Repair in Chester. He says he does about 150 repairs a day at his third party repair shop that services Androids, iPhones, laptops and more. He’s taught himself how to do all these repairs because big tech companies don’t make repair manuals public.
CHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
96.1 The Eagle

What is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name in New York State?

Every state has its strange and even lewd-sounding town names, but what are some of the stranger names out there? Do you ever laugh to yourself when coming across the town of Coxsackie, New York? FanMaps posted a map of the United States on their Instagram page detailing the lewdest sounding towns state by state.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New New York#Paints#Environmental Stewardship#Latex Paint#Ppcp#Paint Stewardship Program
Power 93.7 WBLK

Supreme Court Gun Law Ruling Is ‘Reckless,’ Says New York State Lt. Gov.

The Supreme Court recently struck down New York's concealed carry law on Thursday, June 23, 2022, potentially making it easier for dangerous people to carry guns in public. The 6-3 ruling was divided among ideology lines, with the 6 conservative judges voting to strike down the law and the 3 liberals voting to uphold the law. I spoke with New York's Lt. Gov. Antonio Delagado about it, and he said,
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$70 million awarded for water Infrastructure projects across New York State

Municipalities across the state will share $70 million for critical infrastructure projects, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, about $40 million to support a $352 million project for Oneida County in the Mohawk Valley to upgrade a water pollution control plant and pump stations. The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

American Airlines Ending Service To Two Cities In New York

The country is currently dealing with a shortage of pilots. Because of that, some major airlines are having to cut service to some cities. It's strange how there are so many shortages these days and most of them can be traced back to the pandemic. In the instance of pilots, when the country went into lockdown, people were obviously traveling less. It was a lot less. Sometimes flights were taking off with just a handful of people on them. Obviously, when there aren't as many tickets being purchased, fewer flights can take off. If there are fewer flights, there's not as much work to go around. Airlines began to cut back on staff to save money. They offered many pilots packages to retire early.
LIFESTYLE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Federal Gas Tax Holiday Is Coming To New York

It looks like President Biden has made up his mind and this afternoon will call on Congress to implement a national gas tax holiday. On Monday the President stated that we would decide by this Friday on wheter to call for a National gas tax holiday. Currently here in New...
ECONOMY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy