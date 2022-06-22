These 11 Charlotte-area restaurants offer deals for families, including ‘kids eat free’

Going out to eat is a treat, especially on those warm summer days when many would rather spend their time cooling off in the pool than sweating in the kitchen. But it can also get expensive, especially when you need to feed the little ones in your family.

If you’re looking to take your family out while sticking to a budget, there are some restaurants in and around Charlotte that offer special pricing for kid’s meals. Some even have “kids eat free” promotions.

Here’s a sample of some Charlotte-area restaurants that are offering special deals on meals for kids this summer:

Location: 355 John Galt Way, Concord, NC 28027

What to know: Kids eat free on Mondays at this Concord spot when ordering off the kid’s menu and accompanied by an adult who orders an adult entree. The kid’s menu includes hot dogs, chicken wings, grilled cheese and more.

Location: Multiple locations around Charlotte

What to know: Chili’s “Kids Eat Free” promotion is exclusive to members of the chain’s rewards program. Members “receive emails and texts for a free meal for kids 12 and under with the purchase of any regular entree.” You can join the program at chilis.com/register .

Location: Multiple locations around Charlotte

What to know: Kids aged 15 and younger can get special birthday offers each year from Firehouse Subs when their parents register them at firehousesubs.com/find-out-our-story/for-kids . The sandwich chain also gives you a free “Kid’s Combo” when you sign up and purchase a medium or large sub with chips and a drink.

Location: Multiple locations around Charlotte

What to know: Kids get a free entree everyday from 4 to 10 p.m. “with each full-priced adult entree purchase” at the pancake house for a limited time as part of the chain’s promotion of the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The offer only applies to dine-in orders, and it can’t be combined with the “IHOPPY Hour” promotion.

Location: 1514 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203

What to know: This local favorite offers a kids eat free deal on Wednesdays. Kids aged 12 and younger eat for free with the purchase of an adult entree at the hot dog spot.

Location: 15205 John J. Delaney Dr., Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28277

What to know: Kids eat for free on Sundays at Libretto’s with an adult purchase. This local spot offers New York-style pizza as well as other Italian favorites.

Location: Multiple locations around Charlotte

What to know: Through June 30, you can get a free Happy Meal with a McDonald’s order of $15 or more when ordering through the delivery app GrubHub. Your subtotal — the cost before tax, tip and delivery fees — must be at least $15 to trigger the discount.

Location: Multiple locations around Charlotte

What to know: Kids aged 12 and under can get a free kid’s meal — which includes the choice of a kid-sized burrito, quesadilla or taco and a cookie and drink — at Moe’s on Sundays with the purchase of an adult entree. The deal can’t be combined with other offers, and the adult’s meal must cost at least $6.

Location: Multiple locations around Charlotte

What to know: Kid’s meals are 50% off for children younger than 11 years old at the burger chain on Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult entree. The offer applies to to-go and delivery orders as well as dine-in orders, but you need to order through Red Robin rather than a “3rd party delivery app” such as DoorDash. Use the promo code KIDSMEAL50 when ordering online.

Location: 4422 Colwick Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 or 1600 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205 or 110 Matthews Station St., Matthews, NC 28105

What to know: For every $10 spent at this local pizza chain on Tuesdays, you get a kid’s meal for just $1. The offer only applies to dine-in orders but is available at all three of Pizza Peel’s locations.

Location: Multiple locations around Charlotte

What to know: This deal isn’t specifically for kids, but it will get you a kid-friendly and wallet-friendly portion at the fast food chain. The “4 For $4” deal gets you a “Jr. cheeseburger,” four chicken nuggets, a “Jr. fry” and a small drink for $4.

Know of more Charlotte-area restaurants offering deals on kid’s meals this summer? Share the details with reporter Mary Ramsey at mramsey@charlotteobserver.com.