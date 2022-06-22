ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The biggest lingering questions after the finale

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

The Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi ended on Wednesday with a bang. Here are the biggest lingering questions after that epic finale:

What's next for Reva?

Obi-Wan Kenobi 's finale delivered something rare for Star Wars : a villain who turns back from the dark side and doesn't immediately die. So what's next for Reva? Could she become a full-fledged Jedi again, or perhaps join up with the Path?

There have already been rumors of a possible Reva spinoff, which could be an opportunity to explore how a former villain can redeem themselves after doing terrible things — something fans were hoping to see with Kylo Ren, had he survived The Rise of Skywalker .

How does this affect our reading of a classic Vader line?

When Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi meet again in A New Hope , Vader famously says, "When I left you, I was but the learner. Now, I am the master." For years, fans assumed this was referring to the fact that they last fought on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith , but we now know they battled at least two more times after that while Anakin was Vader. So does that line make sense anymore?

Actually, it arguably does. For one, "when I left you" can be interpreted to mean "when I left your side" or "when I left the Jedi Order," rather than "when we last saw each other." But a flashback in Obi-Wan Kenobi also made clear Vader still hasn't overcome his need to prove himself — as Obi-Wan warned about during their training — which likely contributed to his defeat in the finale. So this suggests Vader is still a learner during the show, and in A New Hope , he's pointing out he has progressed since their encounter in this episode, where he even refers to Obi-Wan as "master."

Is this why Obi-Wan calls Anakin 'Darth'?

One long-standing nitpick with A New Hope has always been Obi-Wan calling Vader "Darth," as if it's his first name — seemingly a mistake from before it was established that Darth is a Sith title. But the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale includes a beat where Obi-Wan, having realized his friend is gone, calls him "Darth" instead of Anakin, suggesting this was always his way of acknowledging that Anakin has become something else entirely.

The show also helps justify why, by the time of the original trilogy, Obi-Wan believes Anakin is "more machine now than man" and can't be redeemed, leading Vader to tell Luke Skywalker that Obi-Wan "once thought as you do." Plus, we now know that when Obi-Wan fudges the truth by telling Luke that Vader "betrayed and murdered your father," that's an explanation he got straight from Anakin.

Why didn't Obi-Wan kill Vader?

On the other hand, if Obi-Wan now believes Anakin is truly dead, why doesn't he just kill Vader after their final battle? Could he still not bring himself to kill his friend, despite not seeing Anakin and Vader as one and the same anymore? Or perhaps it's just that killing isn't the Jedi way (though Obi-Wan sure seems fine with Vader being killed by Return of the Jedi , when he pushes Luke to do so).

Why didn't any of this come up in the original trilogy?

When Leia delivers a message to Obi-Wan asking for help in A New Hope , she tells him, "Years ago, you served my father in the Clone Wars." For weeks, fans have wondered why Leia didn't mention the fact that Obi-Wan also personally rescued her years earlier and that the pair actually have a meaningful relationship of their own based on that.

The finale offers a decent explanation: Obi-Wan tells Leia that if they see each other again, "no one must know or it could endanger us both." Still, you'd think this bond between them might have come up at some point in the original trilogy. Given this, why doesn't Leia seem as upset as Luke when Obi-Wan dies in A New Hope , and why does Obi-Wan appear to straight-up forget about Leia in The Empire Strikes Back when he calls Luke "our last hope," only for Yoda to remind him there "is another"?

This new backstory does, however, help explain why Leia named her son Ben, after Obi-Wan, in the sequels. Before now, it seemed like Leia barely knew Obi-Wan — but now, it makes more sense.

What's the deal with that Jedi tomb?

One of the series' biggest revelations was that Fortress Inquisitorius is home to a tomb filled with Jedi bodies. This is probably just a twisted way for the Inquisitors to show off the Jedi they've captured, displaying them like trophies. But alternatively, could it be an early example of Palpatine experimenting with cloning technology as part of his contingency plan to be resurrected in a new body, as we later see in The Rise of Skywalker ?

Does getting stabbed just not mean anything anymore?

Between the Grand Inquisitor surviving getting stabbed by Reva and Reva surviving getting stabbed by Vader, Qui-Gon Jinn's death-by-stabbing in The Phantom Menace is looking a bit questionable. But presumably, it's the quest for vengeance that kept the former two alive, something Qui-Gon didn't have.

Will we learn more about Obi-Wan's brother?

The third episode revealed Obi-Wan apparently had a brother, whom he has vague memories of from before he was taken to join the Jedi. An early draft of Return of the Jedi revealed Luke's uncle, Owen Lars, was actually Obi-Wan's brother, but this idea was scrapped and is no longer canon. So does Obi-Wan have a brother out there, and will he ever meet him?

Will there be a second season?

Obi-Wan Kenobi was advertised as a limited series, but Ewan McGregor has said he's down for more, and director Deborah Chow says there are "more stories that you could tell."

Presumably, a potential second season would pick up with Obi-Wan on Tatooine training with Qui-Gon Jinn. But it was already difficult to justify why Obi-Wan leaves the planet when he's meant to be watching over Luke, so coming up with a reason for him to leave again might be a challenge — especially considering leaving the first time nearly resulted in Luke's death. Plus, it would be hard to raise the stakes after that final Vader duel, and having them fight yet again would just be repetitive.

But even if this is it for the show, Obi-Wan could still pop up elsewhere — like in the upcoming Ahsoka series, which is already bringing back Hayden Christensen as Anakin. So don't be shocked if this isn't McGregor's final "hello there."

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars Legend Makes Hair-Raising Return in Finale

Warning: If you haven't seen the finale episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this article contains major spoilers so read at your own risk. Star Wars' latest hit series Obi-Wan Kenobi has reached its conclusion and it had everything a bonafide fanboy could ask for and more. From thrilling action and a load of Easter Eggs to a pretty satisfying ending, Episode VI was undoubtedly the perfect precursor to the original trilogy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
digitalspy.com

Star Wars releasing Darth Vader helmet light for Obi-Wan

Disney has announced a Darth Vader helmet light just in time for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars fans can now place pre-orders for the Darth Vader Light with Sound, courtesy of Zavvi for £22.99 ahead of a July 31, 2022 release date. This battery-powered light is shaped...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

The Story Behind the Final Line in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

It’s no secret that the Star Wars prequels were not well-received. It’s not something we need to rehash, but despite their critical reception—or maybe because of it—some of the best and longest-lasting memes that have come out of this galactic franchise stem from those early 2000s films. There’s Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious’ “Do it;” the tragedy of Darth Plageius the Wise; and there’s, of course, Anakin’s hatred for sand.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale: Deborah Chow and Kathleen Kennedy on Future Seasons (Exclusive)

After six action-packed episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to a satisfying close on Disney+. Yet the question remains, will the series return for more seasons, especially after Ewan McGregor, who reprised his role as the titular Jedi Master opposite Hayden Christensen as his former mentee-turned-Sith Lord, previously expressed interest in telling more of Kenobi’s story?
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Cameo-Filled Season Finale Jostles With George Lucas Canon

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the Season 1 finale of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The season finale of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi wrapped its six-episode arc at what was in its entirety 4 hours and 40 minutes since its debut May 27. You could essentially say that’s a very long Star Wars movie; 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi being the longest at 2 hours and 32 minutes. Yes, hands down, this was a substantially improved series compared to The Book of Boba Fett, which had all its mojo stolen by The Mandalorian, living in that series’ shadow. And...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2: Here's the Latest on a Possible Renewal

Click here to read the full article. Is the force strong enough with Obi-Wan Kenobi to justify bringing the series back for a second season? That appears to be the $1 million question at Disney+ and Lucasfilm. On the heels of the Season 1 finale (which dropped Wednesday; read our recap), EP/director Deborah Chow is revealing that the six-episode drama was not intended to be an ongoing series. “We really did conceive it to be a limited series,” EP/director Deborah Chow tells ET.com. “It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.” That said, Chow...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Have A Post Credits Scene?

After six epic episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped up its first season. You’ve watched Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) battle Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). You’ve seen Reva (Moses Ingram) battle her inner demons. And you’ve even seen Young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) fall asleep, something he has done multiple times throughout the series, the poor kid just gets tuckered out, you know?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Opens Up About Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Temuera Morrison made his Star Wars debut back in 2002 when Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released. Morrison played Jango Fett, the bounty hunter who served as the genetic template for the clone army. The character also kept an unmodified clone of himself to raise, making him the father of Boba Fett. Jango Fett may have died in Attack of the Clones, but with countless characters sharing his face, Morrison could pop up anywhere in future Star Wars projects. Not only did he play more clones in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005, but he recently starred as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, and even made a cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a discarded clone.
MOVIES
Polygon

Obi-Wan Kenobi was as broken as its hero

At first, the most distinct thing about Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new era of Star Wars is that, for the first time since the franchise transitioned to TV, it wasn’t about a guy in a helmet. No disrespect to The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett, but they are shows that were sold on iconography more than character — something they reminded audiences of every time the Star Wars franchise logo appeared on screen after flashes of robots and helmets. Only one character wears a mask in Obi-Wan Kenobi: Darth Vader, and its presence or lack thereof is always meaningful. Across its brief six-episode run, Obi-Wan stopped the spectacle to focus on people — and it mostly resonates as a contrast to how much I’ve missed them in other Star Wars stories.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Ewan McGregor Is Pushing for Another Season of Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to end, but star Ewan McGregor is hoping for more opportunities to reprise his iconic role. In an interview with GQ, the actor expressed his interest in continuing the series, saying, "I really hope we do another. If I could do one of these every now and again — I'd just be happy about it."
MOVIES
TVLine

Is Obi-Wan Finale About to Give Added Oomph to a Return of the Jedi Reveal?

Click here to read the full article. If the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale attempts to backfill the most obvious Star Wars canon plot hole it has created, the Disney+ series in doing so may give added emotional weight to a big moment from the original film trilogy. The canonical disconnect at hand has been well discussed with each passing episode, and it involves how Princess Leia in Episode IV — A New Hope addresses the intended recipient of her message implanted in R2-D2.   “General Kenobi, years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars…” is not how a young woman...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi's biggest problem highlights a wider issue for Star Wars

Disney's Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to an end with an explosive finale that wrapped up plot threads and answered some long-standing questions (including some that maybe didn't need answers). While Star Wars fans, like Moses Ingram's Reva, might find themselves hopelessly searching for meaning in a figurative desert until the...
MOVIES
Polygon

Some of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s voice actors had digital help, but Lucasfilm won’t say who

If you’ve ever watched a Star Wars show on Disney Plus, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the work of tech startup Respeecher, whether you realize it or not. The Ukrainian company’s AI-powered voice cloning platform provided Mark Hamill’s de-aged vocal performance in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as for an as-yet-unidentified character in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm has asked Respeecher to keep the name of that character a secret for now — and with so many franchise veterans returning for the series, there’s certainly no shortage of potential candidates.
MOVIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy