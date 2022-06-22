ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

July 4th celebrations, fireworks in Mobile County

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It’s that time of year to turn on the grill, get out the sparklers and celebrate the United States’ birthday. Many cities in Mobile are having celebrations and fireworks shows for the Fourth of July, one of which will have a performance by an American Idol winner.

City of Mobile

Get your July 4th forecast from WKRG

The City of Mobile is hosting a celebration event at Cooper Riverside Park and Mardi Gras Park on July 4th from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The celebration will start at Mardi Gras Park where a “kid zone” will be set up, which will include a DJ, inflatable bounce houses, games and vendors. At Cooper Riverside Park there will be live music by New Orleans Karma from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., food and fireworks which are set to start at 9 p.m.

City of Semmes

Mary G. Montgomery High Schools football stadium will be filled with music as American Idol winner Taylor Hicks will be performing at the city’s annual Independence Day Celebration. The celebration will be on July 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Mobile Co. to offer Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months and up

City of Saraland

The Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting it’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Saraland High School. Show goers will park and watch the fireworks from their cars and food trucks will be there. The event will be July 2nd with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. and the show starting at 9 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will update this story as more celebrations in Mobile County are announced.

