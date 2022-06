SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday night wrap: With storms weakened and tornado threats out of the picture for now, Storm Team 12 shift its focus to Friday’s Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat across Kansas. Heat and humidity build for Friday and will be dangerous if precautions aren’t taken. Drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure, take care of your pets, and check on those with out AC. Heat indices will be above 100 in central and eastern Kansas.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO