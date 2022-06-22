WATCH: Funeral service for Walter Bartlett Rainey

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a week since the shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, funeral services for the victims are being held at the church. Walter Bartlett Rainey, 85, was killed June 16 in the shooting alongside Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager, 75....
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A week since the shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, funeral services for the victims are being held at the church. Walter Bartlett Rainey, 85, was killed June 16 in the shooting alongside Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager, 75. Both had their funerals held Wednesday. The funeral of the third victim, Jane Easter Pounds, 84, was held Thursday at 11 a.m.
A week after a deadly shooting claimed the lives of three church members, the parishioners at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills have “learned again what it means to be the body of Christ,” said the church’s rector, the Rev. John Burruss. They were prepared...
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25. Authorities say this happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Kenilworth Drive. Officers there found an adult unresponsive in the backyard pool. The victim died on the scene. Authorities are investigating...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook man was saved from drowning in his pool last week, all thanks to his two young boys and their friend. They are now being called heroes. It was such a close call and happened only days before Father’s Day. Fortunately, the two sons...
These men are dangerous and still on the loose. In two separate cases, two different Alabama men escape police custody and use an ambulance to make the getaway. First is 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford. Photo Jefferson County Sherriff's Office. Photo Jefferson County Sherriff's Office. Bradford was on his way to...
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning resulted in the death of a Georgia man. Jason B. Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, GA was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree on U.S. 280 within the limits of […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham's Apple Valley neighborhood late Friday night. Birmingham police responded to Monarch Ridge Apartments in the 2900 block of Gallant Drive just before midnight and arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.
CENTER POINT Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash claimed a man’s life and injured two others. Shortly before noon on June 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1700 block of Carson Road in Center Point to investigate a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies found a silver Mercury that had left the roadway and traveled down a ravine, striking multiple trees.
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the restoration of the historic A.G. Gaston motel will take place on Thursday, June 30, at 10 a.m., revealing the restored exterior of the motel and courtyard, the 1968 wing with the restored coffee shop, dining room, and a special exhibition. The second phase […]
Authorities have released the name of a woman found slain in a southwest Birmingham home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Christina Marie Torres. She was 48. Birmingham police responded just after 9 a.m. Wednesday to the house at 313 Sixth Street S.W. Initially officers believed...
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Update: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Nathan Wilson Jr. of Birmingham. The coroner said Wilson was a passenger in a car on Carson Road when someone in another vehicle began firing shots at the vehicle, causing it to crash into a ravine and strike several trees. Authorities initially believed Wilson was killed in the wreck, but they have since learned he was shot. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is now investigating his death as a homicide. The coroner did not release the victim's official cause of death. Watch the video above to learn more and see the scene.
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston, Anniston city officials, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and artist Joseph Girheld held a ribbon cutting for “Jazz Communion”, the newest mural addition for Main Street Anniston. Main Street Anniston also stated Murals are a small piece of creating a safer and more inviting environment for our community. While they add color to blan exterior walls that would otherwise go unnoticed, they also attract new local business, bring new customers to pre-existing business, and help boost the economy in that area. Murals are an attraction to locals and tourists alike. We are excited to see the completion of Jazz Communion as we continue to see vibrancy and culture restored to Main Street through the continued efforts of public art, the Adopt-A-Block program, and community events. As a Main Street America Affiliate™, Main Street Anniston is part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The address of the new mural is 1118 Noble Street. If you go to see the mural be sure to stop and the many Main Street shops!
A 31-year-old man is sitting in the Shelby County Jail on murder charges after authorities say he killed his 77-year-old grandmother in Columbiana. Richard Alan Howell, 31, of Columbiana, is being held in the jail on $150,000 bond in the killing of his Dinah Davis Northucutt, 77, who was found dead Wednesday night, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue say two dogs were saved from a burning home. Officials said this fire happened on 36th Avenue, and the home was fully involved. Everyone was out of the house except for two dogs. Firefighters found the dogs unconscious and under...
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked most of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 236 mile marker past Exit 238 US31 in Alabaster Friday, according to Alabama State Troopers. The crash happened at approximately 2:47 p.m. No word on injuries. Troopers with the Alabama Law...
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after being charged with robbery and assault. Authorities say on June 22, deputies responded to Highway 411 outside of the Gadsden City Limits to find a man covered in blood in the roadway. The victim said he was attacked by a man with a machete. The man was taken to UAB hospital by Survival Flight, and after surgery is in stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a […]
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega man was killed Thursday after the car he was driving struck a tree outside the city, state troopers report. David Wayne Stewart, 53, was killed when the 1988 Chevrolet GMT 400 truck he was driving left the roadway along Cove Access Road and struck a tree at approximately 2:17 […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox. Earlier this week, local US Postal Inspector, Tony Robinson, found four tubs filled with thousands of counterfeit postage and checks. He said it is all a scam and they were able to catch a lot of the fake mail, but some of it could still have been sent out, so you need to be careful.
