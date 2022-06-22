Sports Schedule For Thursday June 23rd

Sheldon, Iowa — Three people were transported to the hospital as the result of a traffic crash east of Sheldon Friday night. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 Friday night, a 2005 GMC pickup, driven by 23-year-old Drew Haack of Hospers, was pulling a hay rack loaded with round bales eastbound on Highway 18, slowly and partially on the shoulder, about a mile and a half east of Sheldon on Highway 18. Deputies say the hay rack was not equipped with any lights, nor were the lights from the truck visible from the rear, because the bales were wider than the vehicle. According to the crash report, the Visser vehicle’s visibility from the rear was further impeded by the lack of daylight and the roadway being unlighted. Deputies say the hay rack was also not equipped with reflective equipment that is required for slow moving vehicles. In addition, according to authorities, since Visser was traveling partially on the shoulder, a dust cloud was created, making the hay rack even harder to see.

SHELDON, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO