Sports Schedule For Thursday June 23rd

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school softball and baseball is on the Thursday schedule. Our broadcast game features George Little Rock in Sheldon for Siouxland Conference...

Tournament Brackets Out For Iowa High School Softball

Brackets have been released for the high school softball playoffs. Class 1A and 2A games begin on Friday July 1st. Class 3A begins on Wednesday July 6th with Class 4A starting on Thursday the 7th. The Sheldon Orabs will open at home on Wednesday the 6th against Spirit Lake.
SHELDON, IA
Where people in Sioux Falls are moving to most

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sioux Falls between 2015 and 2019.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Closure And Delays

Multiple Local Businesses Report Interruptions To Phone Service. If you have announcements please text 712-324-2597 or email KIWA at: newstips@kiwaradio.com. Sheldon, Iowa — It has been reported to KIWA today, June 24th, that multiple businesses in Sheldon have phone lines not functioning. This does not appear to affect all phone lines, and on our trials, cell phones have continued to work as far as we can tell..
SHELDON, IA
#Lake Park#Softball#Storm Lake#Bronson#Christian#Highschoolsports#Sports#Siouxland Conference#Kiwa Am 1550 Fm#Sheldon Central Lyon#Sioux Center#Moc Floyd Valley Hinton#Moc Floyd Valley Okoboji#Humboldt Gehlen
Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
Restoration Of 371-Acre State Lake In Northwest Iowa Nearly Complete

(Superior, IA) — After several delays due to the weather, work is nearly complete on the restoration project at Little Swan Lake in northwest Iowa’s Dickinson County. Mike Hawkins is a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hawkins says the lake has “a history of real high turbidity, which means lots of stuff in the water, like algae and sediment — it has a large watershed.” The project began seven years ago during extremely wet conditions and will conclude during a drought. Hawkins says they were finally able to get the levels low enough to kill all the carp in the lake and reset the fishery in late 2020. Little Swan Lake covers 371 acres and is near the small town of Superior.
SUPERIOR, IA
Sheldon Teen Injured In Off-Road Vehicle Mishap Near Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sheldon teen was taken to the hospital after a mishap near Rock Valley late Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:00 Friday morning, deputies were called to respond to an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred in a field, one mile east of Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
No Injuries Reported Thursday Condo Fire Along West Lake Okoboji

Milford, IA (KICD)– No one was injured when a fire broke out a condo along Highway 86 in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Milford Fire Chief Jim Carpenter tells KICD News a resident heard wires sizzling in the attic area and called for help, but the structure was already involved with flames by time the first units arrived.
MILFORD, IA
Music is life for Sioux City-based rapper MIL Muziq

Richard Miller, also known as MIL Muziq, is a hip hop and rap artist based in Sioux City. Miller is the founder of MIL MUZIQ GROUP, a music company and record label, as well as MIL, a clothing line. In this Q&A, Miller describes his musical upbringing and what he thinks he brings to the table in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
First Time: Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Iowa

I'm originally from the Sioux City, Iowa area and I didn't realize what a historical landmark there was in the middle of downtown Sioux City. The Warrior Hotel was originally built in the 'new era' and opened in 1930. The 11-story, Art Deco, building was designed by an architect from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Three Injured In Crash Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — Three people were transported to the hospital as the result of a traffic crash east of Sheldon Friday night. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 Friday night, a 2005 GMC pickup, driven by 23-year-old Drew Haack of Hospers, was pulling a hay rack loaded with round bales eastbound on Highway 18, slowly and partially on the shoulder, about a mile and a half east of Sheldon on Highway 18. Deputies say the hay rack was not equipped with any lights, nor were the lights from the truck visible from the rear, because the bales were wider than the vehicle. According to the crash report, the Visser vehicle’s visibility from the rear was further impeded by the lack of daylight and the roadway being unlighted. Deputies say the hay rack was also not equipped with reflective equipment that is required for slow moving vehicles. In addition, according to authorities, since Visser was traveling partially on the shoulder, a dust cloud was created, making the hay rack even harder to see.
SHELDON, IA
Feed Semi Trailer Damaged By Fire Early Saturday Morning

Sheldon, Iowa — A semi trailer hauling feed was damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. The Sheldon Fire Department was called out to the corner of 330th Street and Nettle Avenue shorty before 5:30 Saturday morning, to the report of a feed truck on fire. According to Sheldon...
SHELDON, IA
Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Iowa Changes ATV/UTV Laws, Effective July 1st

Effective July 1st, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) users will be able to ride in any of Iowa's 99 counties with just a few restrictions. An ATV is a vehicle that can be ridden/straddled by a single rider, while a UTV boasts a cabin, designed for multiple riders.
Sioux Center man builds himself malt shop

SIOUX CENTER—As summer swings into the region, one Sioux Center handyman has completed a project to help keep family and friends cool with a sweat treat. Robert “Bob” Ver Mulm, 71, was looking at a bit of downtime in 2020 after three back surgeries kept him away from work at his construction company, B & S Construction. Stuck taking it easy while he recuperated, he came up with the idea to turn a garage stall in one of his buildings into an old-fashioned malt shop with the help of his son, Robert.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
‘Meat’ at the border: New local butcher shop finds success

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — When packing plants shut down during the pandemic, many farmers turned to local butcher shops to process their livestock, creating some longer wait times. To help with that demand, a new butcher shop opened near Rowena last year. On the South Dakota-Iowa state line just...
ROWENA, SD
COVID CASES CONTINUE IN SIOUXLAND

EVEN THOUGH THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, THERE ARE STILL NEW CASES OF COVID-19 BEING REPORTED EACH WEEK IN SIOUXLAND. TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS CASE NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP IN SIOUX CITY RECENTLY:. TYLER1 OC…….EVERYWHERE ELSE. :17. BROCK SAYS MOST OF THOSE CASES HAVE...
SIOUX CITY, IA

