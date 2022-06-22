ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Wayne Neal

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT - Wayne Neal, 71, of Kingsport, passed away...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Jack Harding Livesay

ROGERSVILLE - Jack Harding Livesay, age 101, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. The staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Livesay family.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Terry E. Thompson

KINGSPORT - Terry E. Thompson, 64, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley E. Moore

KINGSPORT - Shirley E. Moore, 86, of Kingsport entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. To view survivors and arrangements please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joann Wade Salyer

Joann Wade Salyer, 80, arrived in heaven on June 24th, 2022. Born in 1941 in Clinchport, Virginia to Lovely Laney Wade and Walter “Preacher” Wade, Joann moved to Kingsport, Tennessee at an early age. There she met and married the love of her life, Billy “Jack” Salyer. Joann graduated from Sullivan High School, then worked at Jewel Box, Times News, Ralph’s Variety Printing, Red Cross, and retired from Regions Bank after 18 years. She was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church and dearly loved her ladies’ Sunday School class.
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabeth Carpenter Bass

ROGERSVILLE - Elizabeth Carpenter Bass, age 96, of Rogersville passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Rogersville following a brief illness. She was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Lee Bass, parents Clarence and Effie Pease Carpenter, sister Ruby Gentry, brothers James Earl Carpenter, Charlie Wade Carpenter, and Thomas Perry Carpenter.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edward “Darryl” Davidson

KINGSPORT - Edward “Darryl” Davidson, 62, of the Arcadia Community of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The family will receive friends at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 25,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Jean Dibble Anderson

SURGOINSVILLE - Carol Jean Dibble Anderson passed away and left this current life and called to her permanent home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 23, 2022. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville. Funeral...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen

KINGSPORT - Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after an extended period of declining health. Jean was born in Scott County, VA on February 22, 1935. After graduating from Rye Cove High School and Abingdon’s Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing program, Jean moved to Kingsport to join Holston Valley Community Hospital as a registered nurse, where she met and married Delmer H. Wallen in 1956. Jean held multiple nursing roles over her life of service, including school nurse at both James Madison Elementary School and John Sevier Junior High School and home health and floor nurse with Holston Valley Community Hospital.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lewis Edward Tunnell

CHURCH HILL - Lewis Edward Tunnell, age 80, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Asbury Place in Kingsport following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Lewis was a 1960 graduate of Church Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. During high school he played football and baseball and following his school years he played semi-pro baseball with the Church Hill Merchants. Lewis was proud to have served in the United States Army Reserves with the 844th Engineers and the 639th Transportation. He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 38 years of service. Lewis attended First Baptist Church of Church Hill. In his leisure time, he enjoyed all sports, especially golf; and also took great pride in gardening and sharing with others. He was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteers Athletics fan. Most of all, Lewis was a very loving, kind and generous man, who will be greatly missed by all who love him.
Kingsport Times-News

James Odell Elam

POUND, VA – James Odell Elam, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. James was born in Scott County, VA on August 13, 1942, a son of the late Jess W. Elam, Sr. and Willie Mae (Kiser) Elam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Tammy Darlene Byrd.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Ann Quales

GATE CITY, VA - Joyce Ann Quales, 78, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Vina Evelyn Short Sands

"Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." COEBURN, VA - Vina Evelyn Short Sands, 97 years young of Wise, Virginia, blessed by God, resigned her soul to her Creator on Sunday, June 19,2022 after several months battle with illness at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank B. Sands, her wonderful parents, Henry C. and Laura Riddle Short, two brothers Forrester Short and Vernon Short, three sisters Maudie Lee Short, Florence Yeary, and Lena Lawson. She was a member of Mary's Chapel Church, a teacher of the Ladies' Sunday School Class for approximately 28 years, a Vacation Bible School teacher for 30 years, and leader of the Ladies' Wednesday Night Class and Prayer group for many years. She loved her church family and friends dearly.
WISE, VA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Orge Patton Phillips

Orge Patton Phillips, 79, of Old Blairs Gap Road, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Walkers Fork Church Cemetery, with Pastor Preston Patrick officiating. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Randall Dewell Davis

CHURCH HILL – Randall Dewell Davis, 67, passed away on his and Deena’s wedding anniversary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Ross Campground with Dr. Amos Lockhart officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Betty Iverson remembered

KINGSPORT — Betty Iverson will be remembered in Kingsport as a founder and former director of Girls Inc. and her longtime service to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, among a multitude of her activities in the Model City. Iverson died on Sunday at Preston Place after declining health....
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Damon Coy Hayes Sr.

Damon Coy Hayes Sr., 66, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee and resided in Blountville, Tennessee with his wife of 46 years, Neva Jean. Damon enjoyed spending his time outdoors, especially at the lake and cabin. He enjoyed several hobbies such as hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He was blessed with a large family who loved him dearly and will miss him each and every day.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Graveside funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. at East Tennessee Cemetery on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating along with Andrew Coffman worshiping in song. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Drew Coffman, Steve Coffman, Mike Fields, Darrell Coffman, and Edward Coffman.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. The Reece Museum at East Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

The Heavenly Reflections will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (June 26-July 2)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources. • The Library Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, in the Eastman...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

