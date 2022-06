Bennedict Mathurin was a Top 6 pick by the Indiana Pacers but the rookie is already taking some shots at LeBron James, which might not be the smartest move. Prior to the full evaluation process in the 2022 NBA Draft, there were some wondering just how high Arizona Wildcats product Bennedict Mathurin would be drafted. Eventually, it was clear that he wasn’t a Top 3 pick but still seemed like a lock as a Top 10 selection.

