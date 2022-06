MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two suspects were brought into custody by Grant County Sheriff’s deputies after back-to-back robberies across a rural neighborhood. According to a social media post from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2300-block of Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. on June 23, 2022. Initial 9-1-1 callers say they saw two suspicious men prowling in their neighborhood, running back and forth to their car with a variety of items in their hands.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO