Bartlesville United Way Pacesetter Lunch Set For July

If you are heading into Tulsa for weekend activities, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has issued a warning to be careful around the US-169 area between 71st and 91st streets near Owasso where on-going bridge maitenance is being completed. Sudden shifts in lanes combined with narrowed or closed sections of roads will occur and cause delays. Signs are posted but may be difficult to view based on traffic patterns and while driving at night. The lane changes will continue through the end of June and are in addition to the current lane closures between 51st and 61st streets.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO