Bartlesville United Way Pacesetter Lunch Set For July

The Westside Community Center (WCC) of Bartlesville is in need of donations to provide meals for kids. WCC Executive Director Chenin Patton says the heat got the best of their AC units, causing warmer temperatures inside their facility on Wednesday. Patton says they are short staffed and have made the tough decision to close while they get the building situated to provide a safe and comfortable environment.
Residents in Dewey are asking whether or not they can own chickens within the city limits. City Manager Kevin Trease says he has received several phone calls every other day. Trease says you can own chickens in Dewey under certain stipulations. He says you must live in a Residential Agriculture (RA) zoned area and have a certain amount of property in order to have chickens.
At 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Bartlesville Police Department said the missing juvenile had returned home. Attempts to locate the child have been cancelled. Local law enforcement searches for a missing teen in Bartlesville. According to information provided by the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD), 13-year-old Aaron Ethen Shattuck went missing...
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. There will be discussion to consider signing a memorandum of agreement with the Osage Nation for the Caney River bridge project. There will also be discussion to consider making further amendments to the courthouse and other county-owned properties.
Legislation has been signed into law that will affect students and spectators at school events this coming fall. During this weeks school board meeting in Pawhuska, Superintendent David Cash went through some of the changes that will be taking effect in August. Several personnel matters were also discussed during that...
Veteran's Connection Organization, Inc. (VCO) holds a successful golf tournament at Adams Municipal Golf Course on Friday. According to VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese, there were over 70 participants in this year's event. Reese says they would award $8,000 in Lieutenant JG Jo Allyn Lowe Scholarships to Blake Grayson, Braden Stephens, Heather Palmer, and Justin Butterfield.
Osage County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday and there will be both local and statewide decisions to be made. Four candidates are running for the office of District One Commissioner. Dr. Everett Piper, Clay Hughs and John Brazee is running against the incumbent in current commissioner in Randall Jones.
Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Kenneth Black as wanted in its latest Felon Friday post on social media. Black is wanted for Trafficking Controlled Dangerous Substances, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances and Possession of Firearm After Felony Conviction. If you know of Black's whereabouts, you can leave anonymous tips by...
The roadway opened back to normal traffic at 5:00 p.m. Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) cautions motorists that the outside lane of northbound Highway 75 between Road 3800 and Road 3900 is closed due to the roadway buckling. The impacted area is near Oklahoma Heritage Farm, which is located northwest...
If you are heading into Tulsa for weekend activities, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has issued a warning to be careful around the US-169 area between 71st and 91st streets near Owasso where on-going bridge maitenance is being completed. Sudden shifts in lanes combined with narrowed or closed sections of roads will occur and cause delays. Signs are posted but may be difficult to view based on traffic patterns and while driving at night. The lane changes will continue through the end of June and are in addition to the current lane closures between 51st and 61st streets.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identifies a man found dead near Copan. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on routine patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road on Wednesday when they found an abandoned vehicle and later the body of 49-year-old Carl Spencer from Tulsa.
No games for the Doenges Ford Indians this weekend, as the Tribe will have its first weekend in a month without competitive baseball. However, the club will still be busy at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium. The now-annual Turf and Dirt Showcase is taking place at Rigdon Field, through Sunday. The...
The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on normal patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road to the northeast of Copan when they came across an unoccupied vehicle. Copeland says the deputies checked the area and found a deceased white male believed to be out of Tulsa. He says the vehicle belonged to the individual that was discovered.
The Jim Curd Sr. City Golf Championship has been a tradition for more than 30-years in Bartlesville and again is being sponsored by Dinks Pitt BBQ. The two-day tournament will feature the top two golf venues in the area and some of the best golfers the state has to offer.
A Bartlesville man charged with multiple felony counts including witness intimidation has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Michael Lewis was arrested in May on charges of perjury, intimidating a witness and misdemeanor count of violating a protective order. Lewis appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. The...
A Hominy man was convicted at trial this week in Osage County on multiple counts stemming from a series child sexual abuse incidents that occurred with a 15-year-old female victim. Jason Frey was found guilty on all five charges against him. The verdict was returned by an Osage County jury after two days of deliberation.
