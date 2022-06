Police are investigating an incident in which a man was shot several times during an altercation in an East 18th Street home Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after a man showed up at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with gunshot wounds and a woman called reporting an altercation. The man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO