ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, TN

Aaron Lewis in Pelham, TN – pre-sale code

tmpresale.com
 3 days ago

A Aaron Lewis presale passcode is now available!! During this limited time presale period you have got an excellent opportunity to get performance tickets before they go on sale!!!. Believe...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NYS Music

20 Years Later: The First Bonnaroo

Today we look back at perhaps the most memorable and influential music festival of the 21st century, the first Bonnaroo. Held June 21-23, 2002 in Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo has helped pave the way for the success of the modern day music festival. The original 2002 edition skewed jam band-heavy when compared to the contemporary version, but the communal vibes and appreciation for live music that the festival has fostered over the years have only gotten stronger. Discover how the first Bonnaroo Music and Art festival came to fruition, the memorable musical offerings that weekend, and how the festival laid the groundwork for successful music festivals in the years and decades that followed.
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Pelham, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Speed a Likely Factor in Tuesday Rollover Accident on I-24 in Rutherford County

UPDATE: (Rutherford County, Tenn.) – We have an update on the Tuesday morning accident that occurred on Interstate 24 East around 7:30 AM. The wreck happened at the Sam Ridley Parkway exit. A dashcam video from another motorist evidently caught the entire incident on camera, showing how speed and attempting to pass another vehicle, likely played a major role in the crash. Scroll down for video of accident.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Woman Robs Madison and Smyrna GameStops at Gunpoint

Violent Crimes Division detectives are working to identify the woman who Sunday at 6:50 p.m. robbed the GameStop at 2086 Gallatin Pike North in Madison. She entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. She fled on foot with cash. The same suspect is believed to have robbed a Smyrna GameStop at 810 Industrial Drive later that same night.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Commercial fire nearly spreads to 911 call center in Van Buren Co.

SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple counties and stations fought to prevent a commercial fire from spreading to a 911 call center in Spencer, TN, early Saturday morning. According to Hickory Valley Fire Department out of Sparta, TN, a Spencer Police officer spotted a small fire around 12:30...
SPENCER, TN
WSMV

Manchester Woman drowns at boat ramp Tuesday night

NORMANDY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman drowned in a swimming accident in Coffee County earlier this week. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Crews confirmed that a 52-year-old Manchester woman passed away at Barton Springs boat ramp at Normandy Lake late Tuesday night. Officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m.
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Lewis
Rutherford Source

City/County Fire Marshals Place Ban on all Outdoor Open Burning Until Further Notice

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 24, 2022) – The fire marshals for the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MRFD) and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department (RCFR) have issued a mandatory open burning ban for Rutherford County and the city limits of Murfreesboro due to extremely dry conditions, low humidity, and lack of rainfall. The joint burn ban is effective Friday, June 24 beginning at 5 p.m. until further notice.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester woman dies after swimming incident at Barton Springs

A Manchester woman has passed away after an incident at Barton Springs boat ramp late Tuesday night (June 21, 2022). According to Frank Watkins with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, police received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at the boat ramp. The victim, a 52-year old female from Manchester, was transported to Vanderbilt Harton where she passed away shortly after noon on Wednesday.
MANCHESTER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Computer Keyboard#Android
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn SCOTUS Ruling on Roe v. Wade

Southern Christian Coalition says overturning Roe puts lives at risk. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition immediately condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case today that overturns Roe v. Wade and will effectively make abortion illegal in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

UPDATE: Swimming Incident takes the life of Manchester Woman

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department received a call Tuesday night of CPR in progress on a possible drowning victim at the Barton Springs campground. When deputies arrived, CPR was being administered to a female. EMS arrived shortly after the deputy’s arrival and transported the victim to Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma where she was admitted.
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Little to Report on a "Shots Fired" Call near Broad at Medical Center Parkway Intersection

On Wednesday, WGNS asked Public Information Officer Larry Flowers about an alleged disgruntled employee at Checkers’ and if a robbery occurred. Flowers told WGNS that was not correct. Flowers stated, A call came into our dispatch center of a shots fired call. Apparently someone fired a shot at someone else. No one physically shot. Police trying to sort things out.”.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Grundy County Herald

Two Tracy City residents arrested on drug trafficking charges

Two Tracy City residents were arrested last Thursday in Johnson County Arkansas for drug trafficking. Last week, patrol deputies of the Johnson County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Coal Hill Police Department with an incident they were involved in. The initial investigation led to the discovery of credible narcotics information, along with a substantial amount of methamphetamine.
TRACY CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy