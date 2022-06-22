ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveland Township, MI

Police: Motorcyclist Dead After Crash In Groveland Township

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0u6e_0gIbdsFx00

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing Tuesday night on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township.

Michigan State Police say at about 10:15 p.m. on June 21, the biker was traveling on the highway near Grange Hall Road “when they left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed.”

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin has been notified. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash,

An investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results and vehicle inspection.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan state trooper, pedestrian hospitalized after crash on I-75

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper and a pedestrian have been hospitalized following a vehicle crash on I-75. The crash occurred late Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Dearborn Street. Investigators say a state trooper was responding to a report of a pedestrian on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
City
Groveland Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Groveland Township, MI
Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Michigan Woman Arrested For Allegedly Embezzling From Vulnerable Adult

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000. The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement. Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

UPDATE: Missing Chocolay Twp girl found in Wisconsin

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: Dalia Taylor has been located and is in the custody of Wisconsin authorities, according to Chocolay Township Police. Taylor was found unharmed along with the vehicle she used when she departed last night. PREVIOUS: Chocolay Township Police is requesting assistance in locating a...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Michigan State Police#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
SCDNReports

Deadly Michigan Fire Under Investigation

Deadly Michigan Fire Under InvestigationSCDN photo archives. A fatal garage fire in smalltown Michigan has claimed the life of a 12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles. According to a report from the MCSO, officers and the township fire department got the report of a structure fire with a child trapped inside at 1:30 am Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

‘Come get me, you coward,’ Michigan man yelled at police, firefighters amid strange crime spree

CARO MI — A Chesterfield man is in police custody after allegedly going on an odd crime spree in Tuscola County. The case began on Saturday, June 18, when police responded to the Pat Curtis Chevrolet dealership at 700 N. State Road in Caro for a vandalism complaint. Witnesses said they had been driving by when they heard a loud bang and watched a white Chevrolet pickup truck hit two parked vehicles and leave the scene. The witnesses jotted the truck’s license plate number and called 911, according to Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
SCDNReports

Fatal Michigan Garage Fire Claims 12-year-old

Michigan boy dies in fatal garage fireSCDN photo archives. A fatal garage fire in smalltown Michigan has claimed the life of a 12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles. According to a report from the MCSO, officers and the township fire department got the report of a structure fire with a child trapped inside at 1:30 am Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Florida woman dead after 5 overdose at west Michigan hotel

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died and four other people are being treated at a hospital after they overdosed at a west Michigan hotel. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids, on Monday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

New trial date set for accused Oxford High School shooter

Pontiac — Accused Oxford High shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court Thursday for a virtual placement hearing as required by law and learned he will not go to trial until January at the earliest. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with killing four fellow students at the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
KFIL Radio

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy