PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Rogersville hosts All Jeep Main Street Summer Show

Jeeps came to Rogersville in droves on Saturday, June 18.

The All Jeep Main Street Summer Show drew over 200 vehicles.

Main Street as well as several side streets were filled with all styles of Jeeps.

The show was sponsored by Singleton Automotive and Freedom Overland and was presented by the Rogersville Main Street Program.

This was the first of two Jeepfest shows to be hosted by downtown Rogersville in 2022. The second event is scheduled for Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m.

All photos by Randy Ball.