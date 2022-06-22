ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Rogersville hosts All Jeep Main Street Summer Show

By By Randy Ball
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z77we_0gIbdrNE00

Jeeps came to Rogersville in droves on Saturday, June 18.

The All Jeep Main Street Summer Show drew over 200 vehicles.

Main Street as well as several side streets were filled with all styles of Jeeps.

The show was sponsored by Singleton Automotive and Freedom Overland and was presented by the Rogersville Main Street Program.

This was the first of two Jeepfest shows to be hosted by downtown Rogersville in 2022. The second event is scheduled for Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m.

To see more photos visit the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com

All photos by Randy Ball.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

