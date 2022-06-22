ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'The gloves are off': Uvalde mayor accuses DPS Director Steve McCraw of lying about events surrounding shooting

By Ariana Garcia
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw called the Uvalde police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting an "abject failure," Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin accused the top state cop of lying about the events that took place during the May 24 massacre. During a city...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

Like millions of 10-year-olds, Uziyah Sergio Garcia loved video games, swimming and trampolines. He was also a natural at football, taking to it seamlessly when he and his grandfather started tossing the ball together over spring break. "Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,"...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS DFW

'Begging for you guys to do something:' Sister of Uvalde shooting urges Texas lawmakers to act

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Emotions ran high at the Texas Capitol Thursday as Jazmin Cazares told a joint House committee she is still in shock her nine-year-old sister Jacklyn was gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. "She was one of the sweetest souls. This morning around 5:30 p.m., I sat on my sister's bed, and I cried, I cried, I cried. I shouldn't have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister."Cazares urged lawmakers to improve perimeter fencing and security at elementary schools, and training for law enforcement, and pass red flag...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Dps#Fbi#Texas Rangers#Violent Crime#Dps#Texas Senate Committee
KSAT 12

Reporter’s Notebook: Reflecting on Uvalde school shooting

KSAT journalists had a duty to be with Uvalde — part of our South Texas community — after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on May 24. This involved a team of reporters in Uvalde and an entire newsroom in San Antonio ensuring new developments reached the affected.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
UPI News

Site of Uvalde school shooting to be demolished

June 22 (UPI) -- The site of May's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, will be demolished, the city's mayor said. Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed during a special city council meeting Tuesday that Robb Elementary School will be razed and replaced, but did not provide a timeline for that to happen.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde Mayor: Robb Elementary School to be demolished

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says Robb Elementary, the school where 21 people died in a shooting in May, will be demolished.The Mayor said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he spoke with Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and said it was his 'understanding' that it will be demolished. The Mayor did not specify when this would happen. 19 students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary on May 24. The school has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 75 miles from the Mexican border.   During a Texas Senate hearing Tuesday morning, Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, testified there were enough officers on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. However, McCraw told Senators it took one hour, 14 minutes, and eight seconds for officers, who were waiting in a hallway, to confront the shooter.Click here for more on the Uvalde School shooting. 
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

TEA Commissioner: Texas school districts taking steps to "significantly improve" safety this fall

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, school districts across the state are taking steps that will significantly improve safety this fall.His remarks came during testimony Tuesday afternoon before the Special Texas Senate Committee To Protect All Texans. "There are several immediate action steps that are being taken to significantly improve the level of safety in the fall," Morath said.Morath told Senators those steps include reviewing schools' safety procedures, access points, and ensuring doors lock properly at all 9,000 schools across the state before classes...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy