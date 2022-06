Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is studying whether deep brain stimulation can help people overcome opioid addiction. The pilot study will enroll three people with refractory opioid use disorder. Deep brain stimulation involves implanting electrodes into the brain powered by a pacemaker-like device near the patient's collarbone. The object is to release natural dopamine to reduce cravings and reverse physical changes to the brain caused by chronic drug use. The method is used to treat movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO