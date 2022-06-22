ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 News

Man dies in Flathead River rafting accident

By Sean Wells
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8duC_0gIbcLbX00

WEST GLACIER - A man died Tuesday afternoon in a rafting accident in Northwest Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man died following a rafting accident on the Flathead River.

Heino said a call came in late Tuesday afternoon of a man who fell out of his raft north of West Glacier.

Flathead County Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air responded and found the man deceased near the Blankenship Bridge.

Heino said the man's identity is not being released at this time.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks offers water safety advice at https://fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating/safety .

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. warns people to follow closure notices

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of participants in geocaching and augmented reality location-based gaming being directed to areas where high water is flooding out and making it dangerous. Officials strongly advise that people not breach closure areas when participating in these activities.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Local Man Dies After Raft Flips on Middle Fork Flathead River

A local 43-year-old man died yesterday after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The sheriff’s office received a report of an individual thrown from a boat at around 3 p.m. on June...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Rafting#Flathead River#Montana#Accident
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Flathead boating accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is dead after a boating accident in northwest Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms it happened Tuesday on the Flathead River. We're told the man fell out of his boat and tried to swim to shore but was swept downstream in the fast-moving water and drowned.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flathead Sheriff's Office asking people to avoid rivers after fatal rafting incident

FLATHEAD RIVER, Mont. - A warning to recreationists tonight after raft carrying 3 people overturned on the middle fork of the flathead river yesterday afternoon, leaving one 43-year-old man dead. Flathead county sheriff's office says it happened in the rapids just below moccasin creek where water is currently moving faster...
Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
POLITICS
1240 KLYQ

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring windy conditions and isolated t'storms

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 14.5 feet through Saturday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
norfolkneradio.com

Montana woman arrested on marijuana charges

Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop at just after noon on Sunday for a stop-sign violation at the intersection of 4th Street and Braasch Avenue. According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers identified the driver as 28-year-old Amber Nielsen of Kalispell Montana. As the officer spoke with Nielsen he could smell...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Additional Road Closures, Evacuations Possible as Flathead Flooding Continues

Flathead County officials on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as local waterways charted above flood stage levels, prompting evacuations in areas of Kalispell and the North Fork Road and forcing countywide road closures, Sheriff Brian Heino said during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing. The Flathead County Commission voted unanimously...
Montana Free Press

Rising water puts the Flathead on edge

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging a “precautionary evacuation” for residents of low-lying areas along the Flathead River as the river slowly inches into flood stage this week. The warning to residents in the northwest part of the state comes just 24...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy