Columbia County, FL

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office awarded reaccreditation designation

By WCJB Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a reaccreditation designation. The...

First Coast News

Lake City man sues Columbia County Sheriff's Office after police K-9 attack in 2020

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Martinezz Bowman of Lake City was attacked by a police dog in October 2020 as a result of what his attorney described as a "routine traffic stop." Bowman's injuries were extensive and required multiple surgeries. The incident occurred when the police initiated a traffic stop over what was a taillight issue. Bowman was headed home in his mother’s car, his attorney, John Phillips, told First Coast News.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Drug deal leads to robbery in Baker County

MACCLENNY, Fla — What started as a drug deal on Saturday night ended in a failed robbery attempt. Baker County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 11 p.m. on June 18, deputies were called to a residence in Macclenny after a distressed 911 call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
BAKER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia deputies warn residents of electric company scam

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some fake electricians made a power play that didn’t pan out. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout for two white males in their early twenties going door to door while claiming to be from an electric utility.
LAKE CITY, FL
Don Johnson

Turn that car radio down, Clay County sheriff’s office warns

On July 1, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing Florida’s new law on loud music coming from your vehicle. Under the law, you must listen to your music at a volume not plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from your vehicle. In areas of churches, schools or hospitals, the volume cannot be louder than necessary for passengers to hear the music inside the vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Columbia County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Chiefland Police Department fundraiser raises over 1,500 dollars

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland Police officials raised just over a grand to go towards the department’s Christmas fund. The first of three auctions ended this week, after raising 16-hundred 70 dollars. Officials with the department auctioned off sweet treats and officers’ children even helped make cakes and cookies....
CHIEFLAND, FL
News4Jax.com

Bradford County Preschool suspended by DCF after police investigation

STARKE, Fla. – A Bradford County day care had its license suspended Friday after an ongoing investigation by the Starke Police Department, which has been working with the Department of Children and Families. In a letter, DCF said The Bradford Preschool and Learning Center is prohibited from serving children...
STARKE, FL
internewscast.com

Suspect identified June 18 shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Charles Inscoe, 43, as the suspect in a June 18 shooting near 3600 Post St, charging him with attempted murder, according to an arrest report. JSO officers arrived at the scene, followed a trail of blood and found a victim...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bradford deputies ID cemetery joyriders caught on cam

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County sheriff’s deputies say the people who went on a joy ride through a cemetery will find their mischief coming back to haunt them. Deputies say they identified the people who rode through Conner Cemetery. Investigators had reached out to the public for help...
STARKE, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian walking on I-10 in Jacksonville killed, struck by two vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday while walking on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. The westbound lanes remained closed after 7 a.m. following the wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol says the person was walking westbound on I-10 around 2:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle. The person was then struck by another vehicle, according to FHP. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway and parked on the shoulder, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3 overnight shootings reported around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three separate shootings were reported around the Jacksonville area overnight. According to law enforcement, the first shooting occurred at 9:41 p.m. on University Boulevard West. Officers found a man in his mid to late 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with attacking woman who was riding her bike home from work

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Dayne Tyler Baucom, 30, was arrested late last night after allegedly attacking a woman as she rode her bike home from work. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to multiple calls about a battery in the 1000 block of SW 16th Avenue at 11:23 p.m., where the victim reported that she’d had multiple encounters with Baucom over the past few months, but the previous incidents had not escalated to the level of violence. She told the officer that as she was riding her bike home from work, Baucom got in her way and was yelling at her and calling her names. She said that as she attempted to walk by him, he shoved her and punched her multiple times with a closed fist. She was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries. A witness reportedly saw the incident and confirmed the victim’s account.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Woman dies in overnight crash on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was killed Saturday morning on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. At approximately 2:50 a.m., a sedan and an SUV were traveling westbound on I-10. At the same time, a woman of an unknown age was walking within the outside travel lane. The 26-year-old driver of the sedan didn’t see the woman until it was too late, and the right side of his car collided with the pedestrian.
WCJB

Two semi-trucks collide blocking traffic on I-75 in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A collision on I-75 in Lake City closed lanes on the interstate for most of the early morning rush Friday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a broken-down semi-truck was parked along the side of the northbound lanes of the interstate near the U.S. Highway 90 exit.
LAKE CITY, FL
KTLO

Boil orders issued for Gainesville, Salesville and system in Izard County; lifted in Gassville, Calico Rock

Three boil orders have been issued for three area water systems and lifted for two other systems. A boil order was issued Thursday for some water customers in Gainesville due to a main break. The order is for those on the east side of town, from South U.S. Highway 160 starting at the Church of Christ going West to town. The area includes Hillsprings Drive, Turner Street, Cozy Home Lane, Plentywood Lane, and Am-Sam Drive.
SALESVILLE, AR

