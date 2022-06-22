Columbia County Sheriff’s Office awarded reaccreditation designation

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Dayne Tyler Baucom, 30, was arrested late last night after allegedly attacking a woman as she rode her bike home from work. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to multiple calls about a battery in the 1000 block of SW 16th Avenue at 11:23 p.m., where the victim reported that she’d had multiple encounters with Baucom over the past few months, but the previous incidents had not escalated to the level of violence. She told the officer that as she was riding her bike home from work, Baucom got in her way and was yelling at her and calling her names. She said that as she attempted to walk by him, he shoved her and punched her multiple times with a closed fist. She was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries. A witness reportedly saw the incident and confirmed the victim’s account.

