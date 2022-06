These last couple of years have been a bit weird for many reasons and in some cases, it's made people feel less patriotic than they had felt prior to the pandemic. Be it the rise in violence, racism, employment opportunities, and more. We've been called the "greatest country in the world" but how do people really feel right now? Has all of the above made Colorado less patriotic than we've been in the past?

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO