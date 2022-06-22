ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Jan. 6 hearing: Sen. Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M289P_0gIbbJsI00

MADISON, Wis. — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.

Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning downplayed the texts after they were publicly revealed for the first time during the committee's hearing in Washington, but did not deny that Johnson had wanted to hand-deliver the slate of fake electors to Pence.

"The senator had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office," Henning tweeted. "This was a staff to staff exchange. His new Chief of Staff contacted the Vice President's office. The Vice President's office said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken. End of story."

Johnson had planned to object to accepting electors in states where he said the results were in dispute. He signed on to the objection of Arizona's electors, which happened before the attack, but then voted to accept those electors later. He did not object to accepting Wisconsin's votes, but two of the state's Republican congressmen did.

The evidence presented showed a back and forth between Johnson aide Sean Riley and Pence staff member Chris Hodgson at 12:37 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Johnson needs to hand something to VPOTUS please advise," Riley texted Hodgson.

"What is it?" Hodgson replied.

"Alternate slate of electors for MI and WI because archivist didn't receive them," Riley wrote back.

Hodgson responded: "Do not give that to him."

Wisconsin Republicans met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, the same day as 10 Democratic electors awarded their votes to Biden, who carried the battleground state by just under 21,000 votes. They forwarded their votes for Trump to the National Archives, arguing that they were trying to preserve Trump's legal options in case a court overturned Biden's win.

Wisconsin's bipartisan elections commission declined to punish the fake electors, determining that no election laws had been violated. The fake electors are now being sued in Wisconsin by a liberal law firm that is seeking $2.4 million in damages.

Other evidence shown at Tuesday's hearing indicated that Trump's campaign team wanted the Wisconsin fake electors to fly the paperwork to Washington.

"Freaking Trump idiots want someone to fly original elector papers to the senate President," Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, texted on Jan. 4. "They're going to call one of us to tell us just what the hell is going on."

Johnson met with Wisconsin lawmakers later in 2021 and talked about dismantling the state's bipartisan elections commission and having the GOP-controlled Legislature take over presidential and federal elections.

Johnson's Democratic opponents jumped at the revelation at Tuesday's hearing and called on him to resign.

"Ron Johnson actively tried to undermine this democracy," Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said in a statement calling for Johnson's resignation. "He literally tried to hand Mike Pence fake ballots. Once again, Ron Johnson has proven he's a danger to our country and our fundamental rights."

Other Democratic candidates including state Treasurer Sarak Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson made similar comments calling for his resignation. Alex Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive, called Johnson a "seditious traitor and a danger to our democracy" but stopped short of calling for him to resign, saying the only way Johnson will leave is if he's defeated in November.

Nelson, who had earlier called for Johnson to be subpoenaed to testify before the Jan. 6 commission, said the revelations "go beyond anything I could have imagined for how far Ron Johnson would go to overturn our Wisconsin election result."

He called for the Justice Department to investigate Johnson.

Comments / 85

Teresa Owen
3d ago

Well, Ron Johnson has been team Putin since he spent July 4th 2018 with him. The fact that he's also on team insurrection should be of no surprise.

Reply(10)
31
rtype00
3d ago

More proof of who was ACTUALLY trying to steal the election. It doesn't matter what kind of spin they put on it.

Reply(18)
67
Jeanette
3d ago

LOOK UP Ron Johnson's scandals, and how he got away from paying his state taxes in 2017. Google it ! It's on many sites! RON JOHNSON is just like trump .

Reply
12
Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Tony Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban in any way he can.Evers, who won election in the battleground state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point, told The Associated Press ahead of his appearance Saturday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention that abortion will energize key independent voters to support him and other Democrats."Any time you take half the people in Wisconsin and make them second class citizens, I...
Bring Me The News

173-year-old law forces Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to suspend abortion services

Trigger bans on abortion were implemented immediately in a handful of states following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday. Abortion laws are expected to be battled in Wisconsin, though Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has been forced to temporarily suspend abortion services due to a 173-year-old law that was believed to be activated by the Supreme Court's decision.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Nelson, WI
WSAW

Evers considers executive action on abortion law

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tells our Milwaukee partner station WISN that he’s considering several options on abortion, including executive action. Evers recorded a segment for “UPFRONT” with Matt Smith that airs Sunday at 10 a.m. on WBAY-TV. Smith asked the governor what his office...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin’s Senators react to overturning of Roe V. Wade

(WSAW) - Wisconsin senators, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican Senator Ron Johnson issued statements Friday morning regarding U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision. Senator Baldwin’s statement:. “An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says fake electors came from Pennsylvania lawmaker Mike Kelly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Tuesday's January 6 Committee hearing, it was revealed that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's chief of staff attempted to hand fake elector votes to Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the joint session of the United States Congress.On Thursday on a news talk radio station in Milwaukee, Johnson alleged his staff was given those votes by Congressman Mike Kelly, who represents parts of Butler and Lawrence counties.In a statement, Kelly's office said Johnson's allegations are "patently false." The statement added that the two have not spoken for years and Kelly has no knowledge of Johnson's claims related to the election.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Mandela Barnes
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

MADISON, Wis. — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests.Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contemp, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he...
wxpr.org

A Ron Johnson revelation, gas prices, and downtown revitalization

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. Then, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order yesterday banning gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin. And Eagle River’s downtown is taking off. In the last two years it has seen 26 new businesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Legislature#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#House
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Republicans set to reject repeal of abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother's life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin's ban to go...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Minnesota

Scott Jensen seeks tax cuts to help Minnesotans cope with inflation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called Thursday for tax cuts and a clampdown on government spending and regulations to help Minnesotans cope with the highest inflation rate in 40 years.Inflation is already dominating election campaigns nationwide. Republicans see it as a potent issue for trying to build up their ranks at the Minnesota Capitol and other statehouses across the country, as well as in Congress."We need to put more money in the pocketbooks and the checkbooks of everyday Minnesotans now," Jensen said at a news conference.Democratic Gov. Tim Walz a day earlier renewed his call for...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Will Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer follow President Biden’s request to repeal the state’s gas tax?

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked if she plans to follow President Joe Biden’s request to repeal the state gas tax. The question came during a speech to the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce. Whitmer was focusing on family and the economy in Macomb County talking to the chamber of commerce, again, backing Biden’s ask to suspend the federal gas tax and pushing for a stop to the state’s sales tax on gas.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
maciverinstitute.com

Marquette Poll: 95% of Wisconsinites Agree On One Thing

The highest rate of inflation in over 40 years has nearly everyone in Wisconsin united in worry. A new Marquette poll came out today, and while the numbers on the primary and general election match-ups are garnering most of the attention, the poll gave some insight on a number of policy issues we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight.
MARQUETTE, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy